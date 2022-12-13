The Xbox Series S is back to under £200

The Xbox Series S console is one of the best deals in gaming, with its retail price of £250 being a really accessible point for the current generation of games. During Black Friday 2022 we saw the price of the console drop down to £190 which was amazing, and now it's dropped back down to under £200 again just before Christmas.

If you didn't get one back in November then now is another great chance to grab yourself a discounted current-gen console or gift one to special person this Christmas. The Series S is currently available for £199 at Currys, but you can get that down to £194 when you use the code "FNDDGAMING" at checkout and choose a free delivery method:

If you don't have the option to click and collect and want free next-day delivery, then the Xbox Series S is also down to £199 at Amazon UK.

The Series S is an all-digital console, so it doesn't have a disc drive like its bigger sibling the Series X. It also has a 512GB SSD compared to the X's 1TB, and isn't quite as powerful, but for the £250 difference you still get an incredibly powerful and sleekly-designed console for the price.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is one of the latest games added to Xbox Game Pass

The Xbox Series S is made an even better deal thanks to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service Microsoft offers. For just £7.99 a month you can get hundreds of high-quality console games on console, including Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, Pentiment, No Man's Sky, and many more, to play whenever you want. You'll also get Xbox Game Studios titles the same day they release.

For £10.99 a month you can also get Game Pass Ultimate, which offers you hundreds of high-quality games on console, PC and through cloud streaming too. You also get Free Perks including in-game content and partner offers, Xbox Live Gold, and access to the EA Play service as well.

You can get your first month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Game Pass for console for £1.

We posted this deal earlier on our Live Blog, where we've been posting more great Christmas gift ideas as we see them. We've been tweeting out our favourite deals over on the Jelly Deals Twitter page too so make sure you follow there so you don't miss out on the best deals this month.