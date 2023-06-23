If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Witcher's Ciri and Yennefer now in Fortnite

Hey.

The Witcher in Fortnite.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on

You can now play as The Witcher's Ciri and Yennefer of Vengerberg in Fortnite, following the addition of main man Geralt at the end of last year.

The pair arrive in Fortnite today ahead of The Witcher's third season of episodes arriving on Netflix next week, on Thursday 29th June.

Ciri and Yennefer both appear in their Witcher 3 game guises, with Ciri able to wield the Zireael Sword as a pickaxe that causes her hands to glow.

Watch on YouTube
Fortnite heads into the wilds for its latest jungle-themed season.

Accompanying Yennefer, meanwhile, is an emote where you can call on a magical raven.

Rather cheekily, Ciri comes in a 2000 V-Bucks bundle including a basilisk glider. Yennefer costs 1500 V-Bucks solo, or you can add in her pickaxe and the raven emote for 1800 V-Bucks total.

The Witcher in Fortnite.
Ready to buy Yennefer you open your wallet.

Two creative maps themed around the Witcher series are also now available to play, with a couple of quests to reward you with freebie emoticons.

Geralt won't be coming back on sale as he was part of Fortnite's previous Chapter 4 Season 1 battle pass, which you needed to play at the time to unlock. Perhaps we'll get another version of Geralt in future, though, themed around Henry Cavill? Or maybe even Liam Hemsworth?

Earlier this week, Cavill bid farewell to his Witcher TV co-stars, and praised them for their work ensuring their characters never became "oversimplified".

Eurogamer.net Merch