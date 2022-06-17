The Quarry Tarot Cards locations

There are many types of collectible in The Quarry, but none are quite as important as Tarot Cards.

Finding a Tarot Card means that Eliza, a mysterious fortune teller, can use them to show you visions of a possible path between chapters. These visions can be integral to keeping your characters alive - or show you the exact way to kill them, if that's more your style!

We've listed all 22 Tarot Cards locations across all chapters in The Quarry below, including the prologue, to help you shape the story the way you want to, and get the 'Decked Out' Trophy while you're at it.

We'll try to keep it as spoiler-free as possible, but there are some descriptions that need to mention certain story details to guide you to the correct location, and The Hierophant and High Priestess Tarot Cards have big spoilers in their descriptions.

On this page:

Tarot Cards in The Quarry explained

Before you get started searching for all Tarot Cards in The Quarry, it's important to note that you can't rely on chapter select to go back and collect any you may have missed on a first playthrough.

When you replay a chapter, the game will treat this like a new save, so you'll have to complete the game again in order to gain access to chapter select once more.

Your collectibles don't carry over between playthroughs either, so you'll have to collect every Tarot Card in one playthrough. Or, if you're lucky enough to have found most Tarot Cards in the early chapters, just select the first chapter you missed a Tarot Card in and continue playing to the end from there.

When you pick up Tarot Cards, at the end of a chapter, you can then pick one and have Eliza show you a possible vision of the future. These can be replayed from the Tarot Card section of the pause menu. You don't have to pick one, but it's recommended if you want to know the sometimes deadly consequences of your actions in future chapters.

Prologue Tarot Card locations in The Quarry

You can find one Tarot Card in the Prologue of The Quarry:

The Fool

Description: The Fool... I wonder who this is? We all know a fool when we see one. Don't we? Innocence and freedom? Or recklessness and risk-taking? Spontaneity... Actions without thought, but the consequences to match. Think. Think and don't get burnt.

After leaving Max, you will take control of Laura in the woods. When you come across a split path on either side of a tree stump atop a small mound, take the left path. The camera will automatically change to show you The Fool Tarot Card. Just press the button that appears on screen to add it to your collection.

Chapter 1 Tarot Card locations in The Quarry

You can find one Tarot Card in Chapter 1 of The Quarry:

Temperance

Description: Temperance. To be balanced, to consume in moderation. Or to indulge in excess. Temperance. Take it or leave it... but remember sometimes, with temperance, comes deferred gratification.

As Jacob, make your way into the Lodge through the window. Don't go searching for the bags - instead, exit the study and take a right, then go through the open door to the left into the kitchen. The camera will change to show you the Temperance Tarot card. Press the required button to pick it up.

Chapter 2 Tarot Card locations in The Quarry

There is one Tarot Card to find in Chapter 2 of The Quarry:

The Hanged Man

Description: The Hanged Man! To be the hanged man is to surrender... and by doing so gain a new perspective. So look carefully, and consider that sometimes, one needs to be strung up, in order to let go.

You can get The Hanged Man Tarot while Nick is taking a walk with Abigail in the woods. Choose the 'Rocky Path' option when it presents itself and the camera will eventually switch to show the card atop a cliff.

Chapter 3 Tarot Card locations in The Quarry

You can find two Tarot Cards in Chapter 3 of The Quarry:

The Tower

Description: Jump free of your troubles. Fight or flight. That's the question we all ask ourselves... but often when leaping out of danger, we're still faced with certain peril. Watch your step, it could be your last.

While walking the woods alone as Abigail, follow the first path to its end and then take a left. Just keep following this path, as it leads to The Tower Tarot Card located at the top of a tree. There will be a sudden camera change to help you pick this card up.

The Star

Description: Oh, it's The Star. Stars. In the night sky. Beacons of light. Dreams of hope, purpose... or a reminder of our insignificance, fear of despair. Trust in the light of the star, with it comes clarity, and sometimes proof.

When you have control of Jacob when at the lake with Emma, walk forward, and as soon as the camera changes, press the required button to pick up The Star Tarot Card. The perspective makes it seem a little smaller than other cards, so while it's pretty easy to find the location, it's just as easily missed while exploring with Jacob.

Chapter 4 Tarot Card locations in The Quarry

There are two Tarot Cards to find in Chapter 4 of The Quarry:

The Magician

Description: The Magician! The incredible, the unbelievable, the mystical, sensational!... Perceptive manipulation - the work of a magician. Now you see it. Now you don't. Blink and you miss it. And you wouldn't want to miss it.

As soon as you take control of Emma on the island, turn around and head down to the end of the dock. When you reach the edge, the camera will change and reveal The Magician Tarot Card.

Strength

Description: Strength can be surprising. Knowing one's own raw power. Tapping into a previously unknown energy. I suppose there are forces at work within us all... and with one hand it gives, and with the other it could rip away.

You'll have to be quick to grab the Strength Tarot Card. When Nick, Abigail, Kaitlyn, Dylan and Ryan arrive back at The Lodge, the camera will shift to a shot of the door before they enter. Quickly press the button to pick up the small Tarot Card hiding in the bottom left-hand corner of this shot before it cuts away.

Chapter 5 Tarot Card locations in The Quarry

You can find two Tarot Cards in Chapter 5 of The Quarry:

The Devil

Description: The Devil. Without restriction, like a shadow torn from one's corporeal form. Pay close attention and act before the demon's unleashed. Each of us have one, even those who are pure of heart and say their prayers by night.

Before going to the radio hut with Ryan, head to the tree in the middle of the cabin area and search for the swing as Dylan. It's on the same side of the part of the tree with graffiti about Jacob and Emma on it.

Go between the two picnic benches near the swing to force the camera to switch perspectives and reveal The Devil Tarot Card.

The Hermit

Description: Here we have The Hermit. With the hermit comes isolation, loneliness... but reflection, too. Perhaps, given some thought, the hermit who gives chase can guide you to safety. But that all depends on your actions, not his.

As Dylan, head to the radio hut with Ryan. Before going inside, head down the path to the building's left to force the camera to change perspective and reveal The Hermit Tarot Card. You'll know you're at the radio hut when Ryan sits down.

Chapter 6 Tarot Card locations in The Quarry

There are two Tarot Cards to find in Chapter 6 of The Quarry:

Justice

Description: An eye for an eye. Not exactly, in some cases... but cause and effect. Actions and consequences. There's a balance to everything, and we all play a part in making sure the scales aren't tipped.

As Jacob, head to the end of the wooden walkway, go down the steps, and turn left. Take care not to turn right at the bottom of the steps, as this will trigger a cutscene. Keep walking after you have turned left and the camera will eventually change and reveal the Justice Tarot card.

The Moon

Description: The Moon. How poignant. Tonight of all nights. To harness your fear and anxiety.... and turn them into tuition. If you can do this, and plan ahead - your cunning might just save your life.

While playing as Abigail in the poolhouse, head to the narrow corridor opposite Nick, then go through the middle entrance on the left of the corridor. Walk to the very back of this shower room to trigger the camera change, revealing The Moon Tarot Card.

Chapter 7 Tarot Card locations in The Quarry

You can find two Tarot Cards in Chapter 7 of The Quarry:

The World

Description: Ah, The World... Often travelers' paths are direct. But sometimes, it is not so simple. Sometimes they're intertwined with others. Compassion over anger. You'll need friends where you're going. It is not until we fall into the belly of the beast that we realize how perilous things can be.

As soon as you have control of Laura inside her cell, walk toward the locked door in order to get the required camera change needed to pick up The World Tarot Card located under the bed.

The Chariot

Description: The Chariot! At the reins of a chariot, we would all feel safer. Taking control, relying on determination to make our choices. Valiant... but in some cases foolish. Many seek refuge in chariots, but perhaps, in some cases, they're not as safe as we think they are.

After a while, Laura will be able to explore outside of her cell. Leave the cell, then go to the next room containing four desks with chairs on top of them. Walk into the middle of these desks to force the camera angle to change and reveal The Chariot Tarot Card.

Chapter 8 Tarot Card locations in The Quarry

There's a small chance Ryan might fall into the mine on his own, instead of both Laura and Ryan falling in. If this does happen, following the steps below should still reveal the Tarot Cards, but I can't confirm this for sure, as I haven't been able to get this particular scenario to trigger for me.

There are four Tarot Cards to find in Chapter 8 of The Quarry:

The Lovers

Description: The Lovers. There's harmony in disagreement, brought to light only by sparks of passion. Blood flows from the heart. You can almost taste it. And tasting it could save someone's life.

After Laura and Ryan arrive at the Hackett house, both of them should break a wooden walkway and fall into a mine. Investigate this starting area, then make your way up the staircase, further into the mine.

After the scene where Ryan trips and has a small conversation with Laura, you just need to continue walking until you see another staircase. Don't go up these steps, as you'll trigger a cutscene. Instead, walk to the small balcony on your left. The camera angle will shift, and you can pick up The Lovers Tarot Card.

Wheel of Fortune

Description: The Wheel of Fortune. After all, fortune is nothing but a spinning wheel. Sometimes you have to take a chance. Karma works in mysterious ways, but it favors those who pay attention. Watch closely. Though the wheel spins, the eagle-eyed can tell where it's going to stop.

While exploring the mine as Laura with Ryan, you'll come across a boarded-up tunnel. Laura will get rid of the wooden boards and you can both step through. The camera angle will change while you're walking, revealing the Wheel of Fortune Card on the right-hand side of the camera.

The Empress

Description: The Empress. Look at her. Those at the top can fall the hardest. Such a shame - to nurture little monsters only to live long enough to watch them kill you. But it's no less than she deserves.

When you switch back to Laura and Ryan's scenario in the mine, you'll have control of Ryan this time. As soon as you can move him, turn left and walk into the next room to the middle to trigger the camera change and reveal The Empress Tarot Card.

The Emperor

Description: The Emperor. Authority, paternity... Structures designed to topple, no? How the mighty may fall, and their empires with them. Let them bleed. let them rip each other apart. Let them rot.

Right after picking up the last card, turn around and go back to the place you started as Ryan, and walk down this path until the camera angle shifts. Press the required button to add The Emperor to your Tarot Card collection.

Chapter 9 Tarot Card locations in The Quarry

You can find four Tarot Cards in Chapter 9 of The Quarry:

Death

Description: Death. Death takes many forms... it could mean change, transition, transformation... often interpreted as a beacon for the hopeful. In your case, it just means death.

After somebody hurts Ryan and leaves him in a room alone, you'll take control of him to try and escape. To reveal the Death Tarot Card, walk into the middle of the room, halfway between the bed and the cabinet, before interacting with anything else.

The Sun

Description: The Sun. The vitality of a new day. There's still time to wake up the warmth of a night survived. Your choices, your actions... Your very life hangs in the balance. It's up to you to find your path in the darkness, and see the sun rise once again.

When you eventually gain control of Laura at the Hackett house, you will be able to explore the place a little while searching for a way out. When you come across a piano, go up the stairs and then take a left, then another left, and walk through the door on your right.

Walk into the middle of the room to reveal The Sun Tarot Card and add it to your collection.

Judgement

Description: Judgement. Judgement day is upon us! That's what you'd expect from this card, isn't it? Though perhaps in this case it's simpler than that. Perhaps one's own judgement, a snap decision to make, can save them from their own personal day of reckoning. Every step matters, every decision tipping the balance one way or the other. Take your time. Think. And maybe survive.

While taking control of Dylan at the scrapyard with Kaitlyn, you will eventually open up a path to another part of the scrapyard. From this gate, walk forward, even after the cutscene triggers. Keep walking until you come to a metal staircase, then walk up it, and take a left on top of the containers.

Walk down this left route, and the camera angle will eventually change, allowing you to pick up the Judgement Tarot Card.

The Hierophant

Description: My poor boy. Do you see what they did to us? How they hurt us? He's out there still. All alone. Each full moon they hunt him, armed with silver. Trying to put an end to a curse they inflicted upon themselves when they set my show ablaze six years ago. Stupid children. But little Silas. My little white wolf. He must be protected. You must not follow this path. Do you understand? Remember how I've helped you all this time.

Before detailing The Hierophant Tarot Card location, be warned that if you pick it up, you won't be able to choose which vision you would like to see from any of the other Tarot Cards you pick up in this chapter. The Hierophant will trigger a unique flashback of the fortune teller to reveal key story information instead.

If you still want to pick it up, you can find The Hierophant Tarot Card while playing as Abigail in the storm shelter, but only if she has survived up until this point.

As soon as you have control of her, walk forward into the darkness and take a right. You'll see a small glow of light at the bottom of a set of stairs. Walk toward it to trigger a camera angle change, revealing the card.

Chapter 10 Tarot Card locations in The Quarry

There's only one Tarot Card to find in Chapter 10 of The Quarry:

The High Priestess

Description: Eliza was killed in the fire that broke out at her traveling show six years ago. Her ghost roams the woods of Hackett's Quarry ever since, and she's been determined to get revenge on the Hackett family for what they did to her. Her tarot cards, once lost in the blaze, have allowed her to guide you through the night... though her motives may not have been as transparent as first thought.

The very last Tarot Card in The Quarry is located on the top floor of the lodge, accessible by playing as Kaitlyn. As soon as you have control of her, go up the staircase on the right, then take a left at the top. Walk forward and take another left. You'll see a room and another set of stairs.

Go up the stairs and take a left to walk toward the windows on this side of the room. The High Priestess Card will reveal itself when the camera angle shifts. Pick it up to add it to your collection.

If you found all Tarot Cards locations in The Quarry before this, picking up the High Priestess card will complete your collection and pop the 'Decked Out' Trophy!