The Quarry online multiplayer delayed until July

Supermassive Games has announced the online multiplayer component for its upcoming release The Quarry has been delayed.

"The wait is almost over and [Supermassive Games is] so excited for you to get your hands on The Quarry," the developer tweeted, while bringing its community's attention to the game's release date of 10th June. "However, we've made the difficult decision to delay the online multiplayer."

Supermassive states the reason for this delay is to ensure that it delivers "the best possible experience" to players on its eventual release.

Thankfully, though, this delay is not going to be a huge one, and the online multiplayer is now planned to release via an update by 8th July.

Meanwhile, last month it was revealed The Quarry will have an incredible 186 different endings to account for all those delicious (and perhaps deadly) choices any individual makes.

But if you prefer your horror to come with a more hands off approach, Supermassive Games has your back, as The Quarry will also come with a movie mode.

Movie Mode, as you may have guessed, lets players (or viewers) watch the entirety of The Quarry's summer-camp-flavoured horror in linear, non-interactive fashion.

As Matt said, this means you can "plop your bot on the sofa, grab your popcorn with two controller-free hands, and soak up its scares with only minimal exertions from yourself." Ahh, lovely.

The Quarry will release on 10th June for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam, and is available for preorder now.