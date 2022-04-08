Supermassive's summer camp horror The Quarry has a non-interactive Movie Mode

Tired of those infernal video games, always insisting on being so darned interactive? Well, developer Supermassive Games (Until Dawn, The Dark Pictures Anthology) has you covered in its next horror title The Quarry, which comes with its very own Movie Mode.

Movie Mode, just as it sounds, lets players (or rather viewers, in this instance) watch the entirety of The Quarry's summer-camp-flavoured horror in linear, non-interactive fashion - meaning you can simply plop your bot on the sofa, grab your popcorn with two controller-free hands, and soak up its scares with only minimal exertions from yourself.

As detailed in a new IGN preview (thanks PC Gamer), The Quarry's Movie Mode will come in three different flavours: Everybody Lives, Everybody Dies, and Director's Chair. The first two are pretty self-explanatory, determining whether The Quarry's cast members - including the likes of Lance Henriksen, Grace Zabriskie, David Arquette, Ted Raimi, Justice Smith, and Skyler Gisondo - manage to survive their experience at Hackett's Quarry summer camp to live another day.

Director's Mode, however, requires a little more set-up. Prior to hitting 'play', you'll be required to choose a set of situational behaviours for every member of the cast - perhaps they'll be adept under pressure, sympathetic in conversation, and composed during fight or flight scenarios - and these in turn will influence the choices they make, and the potentially deadly consequences of those choices, on that current play-through.

Supermassive is presumably intending Movie Mode to be more of a post-game feature for those wanting to see all The Quarry's permutations without having to play through the full experience over and over again, but it's still amusing to see a game so thoroughly cribbing the audio and visual language of blockbuster horror movies, only to then jettison the interactive bit that's supposed to set it apart from its inspiration.

Still, Supermassive has pretty much got its interactive horror movie schtick down to a fine art at this point (the Dark Pictures Anthology's knack for a flubbed ending aside), so I've high hopes for The Quarry when it comes to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on 10th June.