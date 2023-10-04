This month's Humble Choice offers horror for Halloween

Humble Choice is going big on scares and spooks this month, just in time for Halloween.

Titles being offered from Humble Choice in October include The Quarry Deluxe Edition, Metal: Hellsinger, The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes. If you've been waiting for a decent price slash on any of those or are looking for some horror and thrills, subscribing to get this month's bundle may be worth it.

Also up for keeps are Rebel Inc.: Escalation, Lords and Villeins, A Juggler’s Tale, Spirit of the Island, and Mr. Prepper.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Newscast: Farewell to Jim Ryan, and Hyenas' shock cancellation.Watch on YouTube

The Quarry and The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes are both from Until Dark developer Supermassive Games. While Vicki enjoyed the cinematic angles, voice performances, and intriguing plotlines in her review of The Quarry, she did stumble on some frustrations with the game. Ian loved House of Ashes in his preview for its slow-burn and compelling descent into fear.

Last year's Metal: Hellsinger turned out to be a banger of a game, mashing up Doom and Rock Band. The rhythm shooter sees you navigate through different Hellscapes and fight off demons while keeping time with its heavy metal soundtrack.

Every month, Humble selects a collection of PC games for its members to keep. In addition, it provides access to the Humble Games Collection and Vault, and members get 20 percent off the vast collection of games in the Humble Store.

Five percent of October's Humble Choice subscriptions, which cost £8.99 per month, will be donated to humanitarian aid organisation Direct Relief.