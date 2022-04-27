The Quarry will have an astounding 186 unique endings

One of the joys of Supermassive Games' titles are their focus on player choice, and as a result, the branching narratives created on any given playthrough. However, this means that there are multiple different endings that players can achieve, and The Quarry is no exception. In fact, there are going to be an incredible 186 unique endings scripted into the game. Consider my jaw dropped.

Chatting to IGN, The Quarry director Will Byles broke down how exactly one goes about making a game with so many variables, and the impressive work from the actors.

"We write it like a movie screenplay... actors are used to a 100-page script [on a feature film], the script for this is over 1000 pages. [The actors] can get very alarmed," Byles revealed.

"We have to shoot 50 pages a day, which is unheard of. It's a mad amount of footage."

A lot of this footage is repeated, with the actors having to go back to the start of scene and then act out a different potential pathway that players may choose. So, as you can imagine, a lot of tables were created to document where each character's story was going at any given time.

"We worked out 186 different endings for those characters, not just alive or dead... the stories that they have on the way through are massively varied," said Byles.

"Branches really are a mathematical nightmare. It's just exponential."

These branches can have big and small consequences. Some will significantly affect the story's overall arc, while others will impact in game relationships.

"We really like the idea of giving you context, so you can have the exact same conversation, but know, that, that person has just killed someone and that context changes, everything."

Check out the video for yourself below.

Director of The Quarry and Until Dawn, Will Byles from Supermassive Games, tells us how exactly you go about writing a story with 186 unique endings and how the choices you make along the way impact everything. pic.twitter.com/mAIwJ81FrC — IGN (@IGN) April 27, 2022

For those who already feel overwhelmed, and unsure of how they will manage to play through each and every scenario, fear not! Supermassive has you covered.

In addition to the full game, The Quarry will also release with a Movie Mode. Movie Mode, as you may have guessed, lets players (or viewers) watch the entirety of The Quarry's summer-camp-flavoured horror in linear, non-interactive fashion.

As Matt said, this means you can "plop your bot on the sofa, grab your popcorn with two controller-free hands, and soak up its scares with only minimal exertions from yourself." Ahh, lovely.

The Quarry will release on 10th June for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam, and is available for preorder now.