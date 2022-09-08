The NieR: Automata secret church is now open to the public

The NieR: Automata secret church that had players puzzled back in July is now available as a mod.

Fans originally thought the new area was a long-hidden secret, but now it's accessible by downloading The NieR Automata Church mod on NexusMods.

"Hello, i'm new to reddit and want to know how to open the church in Nier'Automata," reads the description, in a cheeky nod to the mod's humble beginnings as a confusing reddit post.

The mod is a tribute to both NieR: Automata and Yoko Taro's other game series Drakengard and features modding techniques not yet seen in the game's community, such as custom level geometry and bosses.

One of the mod's creators, DevolasRevenge, tweeted out a video of the mod in action.

IT'S OUT https://t.co/HKgPZaDSVJ pic.twitter.com/vvpyO1Jy9U — DevolasRevenge (@DevolasRevenge) September 7, 2022

As PC Gamer spotted, Twitch streamer Jaynoo tested out the mod. The playthrough included the hidden door in the Copied City level, the secret church, the newly created cutscenes, and the boss battle against "bloby" as named in memes.

Following that, there's a dark room filled with statues from Drakengard 3 and a battle against high level enemies.

If you're interested in giving it a go yourself, the details are over on NexusMods.

And other versions of the church will come soon, as well as improvements to the mod and "even bigger changes".