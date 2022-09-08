If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The NieR: Automata secret church is now open to the public

Got 2B real.
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on

The NieR: Automata secret church that had players puzzled back in July is now available as a mod.

Fans originally thought the new area was a long-hidden secret, but now it's accessible by downloading The NieR Automata Church mod on NexusMods.

"Hello, i'm new to reddit and want to know how to open the church in Nier'Automata," reads the description, in a cheeky nod to the mod's humble beginnings as a confusing reddit post.

Watch on YouTube
NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition

The mod is a tribute to both NieR: Automata and Yoko Taro's other game series Drakengard and features modding techniques not yet seen in the game's community, such as custom level geometry and bosses.

One of the mod's creators, DevolasRevenge, tweeted out a video of the mod in action.

As PC Gamer spotted, Twitch streamer Jaynoo tested out the mod. The playthrough included the hidden door in the Copied City level, the secret church, the newly created cutscenes, and the boss battle against "bloby" as named in memes.

Following that, there's a dark room filled with statues from Drakengard 3 and a battle against high level enemies.

If you're interested in giving it a go yourself, the details are over on NexusMods.

And other versions of the church will come soon, as well as improvements to the mod and "even bigger changes".

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch