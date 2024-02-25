Yoko Taro teases Nier 3

Yoko Taro has dropped a sneaky tease that a new Nier game may be on the way.

In a surprise appearance at the Nier: Orchestra Concert in London earlier this month, director Taro invited fans to applaud as loudly as they could to ensure the Square Enix president – who was reportedly also in attendance – knew there was an appetite for a sequel.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Was Kojima the saviour of PlayStation's State of Play?Watch on YouTube

According to someone there that night, "the room immediately erupted into claps, cheers and yells".

But that wasn't even the most intriguing part of the evening. Interestingly, during the show itself, the word "REPENT" was repeatedly displayed "as part of some dialogue", whilst the final instance was spelt: "REP3NT". It's led some fans to speculate that "Repent" could be Nier 3's subtitle.

"How much of what Taro said is true is up for debate, but the case was made abundantly clear in person to Taro himself, at the very least," the fan added.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Earlier this month, we reported that Tencent had cancelled the development of a new mobile game for the Nier series.

Sources said the game had been in development for almost two years. There was reportedly a playable internal demo, which showed some of the game's combat and story.

The company is said to have "struggled to find a compelling monetisation model" to offset the high costs of the mobile entry.