Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Yes, a Nier: Automata sequel is coming – but not just yet

Heart of the mata.

Yoko Taro in Emil mask
Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Nier series producer Yosuke Saito has confirmed that while "[director] Yoko Taro is alive", new Nier games will be released.

In an interview with 4Gamer.net (日本語) and shared by Genki, Saito said that while another Nier game would be coming, the duo was currently working on a "separate" project, and teased that we can expect to hear more about that unannounced game next year.

23 minutes of Nier: Automata gameplay.

The news came via "a meeting to talk incessantly about the production of Nier Automata" presentation at the Korean video game show G-STAR 2023 – yes, I love the title, too – in which Saito talked about the development of the original game and hinted at what lay ahead for the fan-favourite series.

And although Saito had no firm news for Nier fans who've been waiting patiently for a follow-up to 2017's critically acclaimed Nier Automata, it is at least confirmation that neither Saito nor Taro were done making Nier games just yet.

ICYMI, the Nier: Automata secret church that had players puzzled last year is now available as a mod.

Fans originally thought the new area was a long-hidden secret, but now it's accessible by downloading The Nier Automata Church mod on NexusMods.

Get the best Black Friday gaming deals

We may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Check it out
In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

NieR: Automata

PS4, Xbox One, PC

Related topics
G-Star Hack & Slash Nintendo Switch PC PlatinumGames PS4 RPG RPG: Action sequels Square Enix
See 4 more teaser Xbox One Yoko Taro Yosuke Saito
About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments