Yes, a Nier: Automata sequel is coming – but not just yet

Nier series producer Yosuke Saito has confirmed that while "[director] Yoko Taro is alive", new Nier games will be released.

In an interview with 4Gamer.net (日本語) and shared by Genki, Saito said that while another Nier game would be coming, the duo was currently working on a "separate" project, and teased that we can expect to hear more about that unannounced game next year.

23 minutes of Nier: Automata gameplay.

The news came via "a meeting to talk incessantly about the production of Nier Automata" presentation at the Korean video game show G-STAR 2023 – yes, I love the title, too – in which Saito talked about the development of the original game and hinted at what lay ahead for the fan-favourite series.

And although Saito had no firm news for Nier fans who've been waiting patiently for a follow-up to 2017's critically acclaimed Nier Automata, it is at least confirmation that neither Saito nor Taro were done making Nier games just yet.

