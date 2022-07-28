Why does the Nier: Automata secret church include references to Replicant?

New videos of the Nier secret church have been released that appear to reference Nier Replicant. The plot thickens!

As we've reported, reddit user sadfutago has been posting videos of a secret church area in Nier: Automata that has been previously unseen since it was released five years ago. Even Yoko Taro chimed in.

Now they've posted new, extended videos to reddit with more gameplay of the church area. They show a different character - 9S - battling a "black blocky guy" the poster is struggling to beat, as well as new written dialogue in Japanese.

And so the investigation continues.

Dataminer Lance McDonald, who's been keenly following the story, noted in the video the player interacts with a bird bath, an asset ported over from Nier Replicant.

A new video has been posted showing that after defeating the weird enemy, the player can interact with a bird bath, an asset which has been ported over from the game Nier Replicant, including the same questions that need to be answered in that game. He answers incorrectly. pic.twitter.com/mhQxO3HELa — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) July 28, 2022

He also notes that none of the assets used in the secret church area exist on datamined builds of the game across PC or PS4. So where did they come from?

Streamer and translator Aitai Kimochi has translated the Japanese dialogue, claiming it's a direct callback to Nier Replicant's Shadowlord Castle.

The NieR Automata secret Church room with 9S is a direct callback to NieR Replicant's Shadowlord Castle where the birds ask you "to whom does the true voice speak?" Here are my subs for the segment!



THIS KIND OF MARKETING IS BEYOND GALAXY BRAIN LOL...🤯 pic.twitter.com/XVSuG9q173 — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) July 28, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What's more, a report found in a hackable treasure chest contains a reference to Yonah (a character from Replicant) and the "black blob" enemy looks similar to the shades from Replicant.

So, why all these references to Replicant?

A remaster of Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139... was released last year across PS4, Xbox One and PC, but not on Switch. A Switch version of Nier: Automata will be released on 6th October this year. Is this all wild promotion for Automata, or could a release of Replicant also be on the way?

Also, why is sadfutago playing a version of the game with Japanese dialogue? And most of all: who the hell even is sadfutago?

Could it really be Yoko Taro himself?

actual footage of yoko taro right now as he watches the nier community explode amirite lol pic.twitter.com/xV1wCsiNaA — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) July 28, 2022

The entire #NieR community the past few days trying to figure out what is going on pic.twitter.com/mV9mWsQUO3 — Knerr (@knerrvana) July 27, 2022