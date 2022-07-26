Nier: Automata player stumbles on secret room, sending community into a spin

A Nier: Automata player has stumbled upon a secret room in the game that's remained undiscovered since its launch in 2017.

The discovery was made by reddit user sadfutago and has dataminers scratching their heads at how it was achieved.

Some spoilers for Nier: Automata follow.

User sadfutago initially posted on reddit screenshots of a church area asking if any other players had managed to find it as their friend had been unable to.

Now they've posted a new video of footage of how to get to the church area, apparently recorded from a PS4 copy of the game.

It takes place in the Copied City, a late game area that secret character A2 visits as part of the third playthrough of the game.

The player is battling standard enemies before arriving at a secret door that leads them down a long ladder and into a twisting hallway. It cuts off before the church is reached.

Many in the game's community presumed this footage was fake, perhaps played on a modded version on PC with a PS4 controller. The discovery has yet to be replicated.

But, as prolific dataminer Lance McDonald noted on Twitter, the community has yet to mod the game in this way - significant map changes are not (yet) possible.

Someone randomly posted a video on the Nier Automata subreddit showing they found a secret room in the Copied City. So far no one else has worked out how they managed to make this secret door appear. Literally 1 person on earth has accessed this room and we are uttered mind blown pic.twitter.com/g7W4JxiNDg — Lance McDonald (@manfightdragon) July 25, 2022

"One person solo building a generational leap in Nier modding in secret just for a prank versus Taro Yoko having even more obscure secrets?" questioned one commenter on reddit.

Indeed, the "final secret" in the game was discovered by McDonald back in 2021 and confirmed by the Japanese Nier Twitter account.

Is this an extra secret the game's director didn't even know about? Or is this indeed a fake, but created through some remarkable modding?

Eurogamer has contacted Platinum for confirmation.

Nier: Automata was recently confirmed to be coming to Nintendo Switch, at its most recent Direct.