The Last of Us Part 1 will be Steam Deck compatible

Steam Deck owners who are keen to get their hands on The Last of Us Part 1 when it releases next year, I have good news. The game will be compatible with Valve's handheld PC.

This assurance comes from Naughty Dog's own Neil Druckmann, who over the weekend told us not to worry as "Ellie and Joel will grace the Steam Deck."

The Last of Us Part 1 remake was officially unveiled earlier this year after months of rumours. It made its way to the PlayStation 5 in September, and will make its PC debut on 3rd March next year. For those eager to get their hands on Joel and Ellie's first story, the game is available to pre-purchase now via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Back in August, I spoke with Naughty Dog developers Matthew Gallant and Shaun Escayg all about the new accessibility features included in Part 1.

While at this time neither Gallant or Escayg could divulge how the PS5's features for The Last of Us Part 1 will translate across to this upcoming PC release, both were keen to stress that accessibility is always at the forefront of their work, regardless of game or platform.

On its release, The Last of Us Part 1 will join a steadily increasing catalogue of PlayStation games on PC, including the recently released Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection.

In addition, God of War, Days Gone, Horizon Zero Dawn, Spider-Man and Sackboy: A Big Adventure have all also made the jump to the new platform.

Meanwhile, Sony recently confirmed PS5's Returnal will also be coming to PC. There is no release date for this as yet, however it is slated to be coming sometime in early 2023.