Techland highlights changes coming to Dying Light 2 Stay Human

In its first Community Update, Techland has revealed changes coming to Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

So far the improvements are mainly visual. A new Colour Grading option has been added that allows players to change to a "gritty" look similar to the 2019 gameplay presentations.

Other visual improvements include new screen space ambient occlusion implementation, image clarity improvements including temporal anti-aliasing and texture filtering, and the ability to toggle Chromatic Aberration.

Gameplay changes have also been made. For instance, weapon mods can now increase a weapon's maximum durability.

Changes to Infected mean there are more Biters in The City who are more aggressive at night, more vigilant Virals, more Special Infected at night, and more volatile encounters in Dark Hollows and Forsaken Stores during the day.

Community Update is our effort in listening to the voice of all gamers in the ways of improving their experience in the City. Community Update #1 is live now on PC, Console version is currently under submission - we'll let you know as soon as it releases ♥️#dyinglight2

These changes have already been implemented in the PC version of the game. That also includes AMD FSR 2.0 support and improvement management of GPU memory in DirectX 12 mode when ray-tracing is enabled.

Changes to the console versions are currently under submission. They have their own specific alterations: on PS5 a Balanced Mode has been added, as well as Variable Refresh Rate support in Performance Mode. On Xbox Series X, the resolution of Balanced Mode has been increased.

On both console versions, Resolution Mode will work in native 4K at 30FPS.

Meanwhile, Techland has revealed the game's first story DLC, Bloody Ties, that's due for release on 13th October.