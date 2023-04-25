Tangela 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Tangela in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the Vine Pokémon, making it the perfect time to catch a perfect Tangela in Pokémon Go.

Tangrowth, Tangela’s evolution, is reasonable in Pokémon Go, both as a Raid attacker. But since it’s pretty rare it find a Pokémon that excels at both, it should surprise you very little that it excels at neither.

Plus, with the double catch Stardust bonus running alongside this Spotlight Hour, showing up and catching all the Pokémon is always a great use of time on this flavour of Spotlight Hour.

Tangela 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Tangela with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but, with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Tangela based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Tangela:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 1918 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum) - 2078 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Tangrowth good in PVP?

As mentioned, Tangrowth is reasonable in both PVP and PVE. In PVE, Shadow Tangrowth is a bit of a beast, though regular Tangrowth is a little underwhelming. As to PVP, both have their places, with Shadow Tangrowth being best for Great League, and the regular version being better for Ultra and Master League.

If you want to give Tangrowth a bash in PVP, you’ll want to run Vine Whip, Power Whip and Rock Slide, which is a decently, spammy moveset that applies reasonable shield pressure. Tangrowth’s biggest issue, of course, is its mono-Grass-typing and the resulting long list of weaknesses: Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice and Poison.

This brings us to the matchups. In Great League, Shadow Tangrowth beats the Water types, along with Sableye. Losses, meanwhile, come from Trevenant, Altaria, Noctowl, Galarian Stunfisk and Medicham. While beating the Water-types is always a bonus, there are a lot of better Grass-types available in this league.

Tangrowth fares a little better in Ultra League, where it still beats the Water-types (including Walrein, impressively) and Cresselia, losses come from Cobalion (obviously), Trevenant, Giratina, Obstagoon and Scrafty.

Weirdly, Master League is a decent enough home for Tangrowth, where it’s the sixth-best Grass-type available. You can expect wins against Swampert, Excadrill, Groudon, Gyarados and Garchomp. Losses, meanwhile, come from Dialga, Giratina, Lugia, Mewtwo and Zacian.

Is there a shiny Tangela in Pokémon Go?

Yep, as with all Kantonian Pokémon, there is a shiny Tangela in Pokémon Go. Shiny Tangela and Tangrowth were added in Go Fest 2020.

However, since Spotlight Hours do not have a boosted shiny rate, the chances of finding a shiny are the same as it would be finding it in the wild. You simply have more chances of finding one because of the number that spawn.

Everything in Tangela’s evolution line is a Grass-type Pokémon. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

What does shiny Tangela look like?

As you can see below, shiny Tangela its blue vines for green ones. That’s it – nothing else changes. The same is true for its evolution, Tangrowth. Neither shiny is particularly special, but given the colour of chlorophyll, both look better in their shiny forms!

Thanks to YouTube user Critical Slacker for the video showing shiny Tangela’s evolution.

Other tips for this Spotlight Hour

Aside from trying to catch a shiny Tangela in Pokémon Go, there are a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour:

The best reason is, of course, the double catch Stardust bonus running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather Stardust twice as fast as usual, with each Tangela caught giving 200 Stardust instead of the base 100. If the in-game weather is sunny, this adds an additional 50 Stardust (twice the usual 25), and this is stacks with a Star Piece to give a 1.5x multiplier to all Stardust gained. This means that each weather-boosted Tangela caught while using a Star Piece will be worth 375 Stardust!

If you're a newcomer, this Spotlight Hour is the perfect time to collect enough Tangela candy to fully evolve this Pokémon and enter its evolution, Tangrowth, in the Pokédex.

Thanks to Tangela being a Grass-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medal.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour - 6pm to 7pm (local time). Next week's Spotlight Hour will be Alolan Geodude with a double catch XP bonus!

Good luck finding a perfect Tangela!