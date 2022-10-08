System Shock Remake is (hopefully) coming in March 2023

It looks like the long-awaited System Shock remake will finally release on Steam in March 2023.

Though not formally confirmed by the developer Nightdive Studios, Steam has updated the game's store listing to reveal a March 2023 release date and pre-orders are now open.

The upcoming release was also spotted and shared by industry insider, Wario64, although some commenters were unsure if this is a real, concrete release date or just an end-of-year placeholder. Guess we'll find out in March, eh?

Describing itself as "the fully fledged remake of the ground breaking original from 1994", System Shock will "combine cult gameplay with all-new HD visuals, updated controls, an overhauled interface and all-new sounds & music", including the original voice actor of rogue AI HODAN, "one of gaming’s most iconic villains".

As for the third installment? Nightdive Studios has confirmed that the fate of the third instalment of the eagerly-anticipated System Shock series still lies with Tencent.

System Shock 3 was originally announced in 2015, when Warren Spector was revealed as its creative adviser. The project fell off the rails in 2018, however, after publisher Starbreeze found itself in financial difficulties. Spector's studio OtherSide split ways with Starbreeze and said it would continue working on the project on its own, but reports of development troubles and staff departures emerged in 2020. Shortly after, OtherSide announced that Chinese conglomerate Tencent would be "taking the System Shock franchise forward".

ICYMI, a System Shock TV adaptation is also on the cards, written by Mortal Kombat scribe Greg Russo.