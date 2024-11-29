This sci-fi shooter PC bundle gives you five recent releases for £15

Some of Digital Foundry's favourite recent PC games are discounted over at Humble Bundle right now - including the new remasters of Crysis 1-3, System Shock and Star Wars: Dark Forces.

Full disclosure: Humble Bundle and Eurogamer are both owned by IGN Entertainment, part of Ziff Davis.

Those five games alone are absolutely worth the £15/$19 price of admission, but you also get the phenomenal Prey (with a coupon for 68 percent off the Mooncrash DLC) and Doom (2016), two more critically-acclaimed titles that I've played all the way through and adored.

In normal Humble Bundle fashion, you can choose where your money goes too - to Humble itself, to the game publishers and to charity.

All of these games are provided as Steam keys and work on the Steam Deck as mentioned by DF contributor Epos Vox, so you should have a lovely time playing them on pretty much any modern-ish gaming PC.

Personally, I've not yet bought the System Shock and Star Wars: Dark Forces remakes, so I may just get this bundle and give away the remaining codes to my friends or social media followers, and it's always good to remember that's an option for a bundle like this if you already have some of the games included.

Here's the full list of games once again: