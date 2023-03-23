If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Atari enters agreement to acquire Nightdive Studios

For an initial consideration of $10m.

Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

Atari has entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent of Nightdive Studios, the company behind the upcoming System Shock remake.

In a press release, Atari stated the purchase price of Nightdive will consist of an initial consideration of $10m. This will be payable half in cash and half in Atari shares at the closing of the acquisition. As for that closure, the acquisition is expected to be completed sometime in April.

Atari additionally noted there will be an earn-out of up to $10m, payable in cash over the next three years based on the future performance of Nightdive.

Watch on YouTube
Newscast: Where does Microsoft go next to get its Activision Blizzard deal done?

On this acquisition, Atari chairman Wade Rosen commented: "Nightdive's proven expertise and successful track record in commercialising retro IP is well-aligned with Atari's strategy and I am confident that their combined talent, technology and IP portfolio will contribute to Atari's future success."

Nightdive's Stephen Kick and Larry Kuperman added: "Nightdive and Atari have a long history together and we know that Atari shares our passion for retro games and our focus on producing high-quality new and remastered games that do justice to the original IP."

Their statement closed: "As we look to grow our business and expand our capabilities, we could think of no better long-term partner than Atari."

The press release stated this acquisition will enable Atari to "enrich its large library of owned IP" as well as meaning the company will be "able to leverage Night Dive's proprietary technology, and utilise Nightdive's publishing capabilities to support Atari's retro-focused growth strategy".

Atari's acquisition of Nightdive was "approved unanimously" by the "disinterested members of the board of Atari". Wade Rosen did not participate in the vote.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch