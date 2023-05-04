Nightdive, the studio behind the System Shock remake, recently boasted about using AI to create artwork of its game's own evil AI. And, well, things slightly backfired on the developer.

Nightdive used AI software Midjourney to create a picture of Shodan, and then proceeded to share the image on its social media feeds.

"Look at you, hacker: a pathetic creature of meat and bone. Your body, weak, fragile. How can you challenge a perfect machine? Imagine, how would my immortal body look like? Designed by an immortal machine for an immortal machine," the studio wrote, with the accompanying picture of System Shock's antagonist.

Needless to say, this post sparked a fair amount of backlash, with replies such as "Pay an artist. I don't want to see slop made from a plagiarism machine" and "Please just put more love and effort into making the game good, rather than jumping into the 'automated plagiarism' trend" monopolising the thread.

Some have even suggested they are no longer going to order the game, based solely on this tweet. "Sorry, but we do NOT tolerate AI art," one user replied.

The overwhelmingly negative reaction has not been missed by Nightdive, and now the developer has responded to the comments by stating it was simply hoping to "[start] the conversation".

"An AI using AI to imagine what AI would look like in a physical form; doesn't get more meta than that," the studio wrote, resharing its original AI generated Shodan tweet.

An AI using AI to imagine what AI would look like in a physical form; doesn't get more meta than that… which was the entire point of starting the conversation https://t.co/A8BCkwP5V9 — System Shock (@SystemShockGame) May 2, 2023

"[Shodan] was one of the first examples of 'AI running amok' in video games (albeit a concept pioneered by HAL-9000 in 2001: A Space Odyssey movie) and the potential of AI being smarter than humans is a concern felt by many," Nightdive's statement continued.

The developer then refers back to the recent departure of AI's 'godfather' Geoffrey Hinton from Google (Hinton quit the company last week, and in doing so left a stark warning about the growing dangers from developments in the field of AI. "Right now, they're not more intelligent than us, as far as I can tell. But I think they soon may be," Hinton told the BBC).

Nightdive went on to state that it would continue to use AI for artwork in the future. "We may well use AI in other areas too," it wrote, before claiming this would "never be at the expense of using skilled people or their creative talents".

Many remain unconvinced by Nightdive's arguments here. "And just like that, all of my hopes for this remake have been quashed. Embarrassing," reads one reply, while another adds, "There was never a conversation, there was only greed" (although, in fairness to the developer, it certainly has got us talking).

For more on this subject, be sure to check out Chris Tapsell's recent feature all about the games industry's response to AI, which you can read by following this link.