Summer Games Done Quick raises almost £2.5 million

Summer Games Done Quick raises almost £2.5 millionIt's GDQ's first in-person event since 2020.
Summer Games Done Quick (SGDQ) is over for another year, netting a staggering $3,018,320.49 with donations still coming in - that's almost £2.5 million.
In all, the event showcased 134 different speedruns with games such as Left 4 Dead 2, Super Mario World, Portal 2, and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, to name but a few - and racked up over 42,000 individual donations.
Summer Games Done Quick returned this summer with more charity speedruning attempts and an in-person event to complement its online component for the first time in two years in Bloomington, Minnesota.
The event kicked off on Sunday, 26th June and finished up today, 3rd July, with all money raised during the show going to Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières), a charity that provides medical assistance to those affected by conflict, disasters, epidemics, or exclusion from healthcare.
Last year's Summer Games Done Quick raised $2.8 million USD (around £2.4m) also for Doctors Without Borders, while Awesome Games Done Quick - the group's first charity speedrunning event of 2022 - raised $3.4m (£2.6m) for the Prevent Cancer Foundation in January.
