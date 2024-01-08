Impressive Portal 2 mod adds prequel story and 40 new chambers
For whom the Chell tolls.
A recently released fan mod for Portal 2 adds 40 new test chambers for players to wrap their heads around, including new mechanics and a brand new story.
Portal: Revolution was developed by Second Face Software in a modified version of Portal 2: Community Edition, a community-made mod to help players create and play community content.
The developer estimates Revolution will take around eight hours to finish, and players will encounter a new laser cube variant and puzzles which use only the blue Portal Gun during the campaign.
Revolution is set in between the events of Portal and Portal 2. Following the destruction of Glados at the end of Portal, in Revolutions you play as a test subject who is awoken by a new personality sphere called Stirling. Stirling is looking for a "powerful device capable of restoring Aperture to its former glory". That'll definitely end well for everybody, I reckon.
If you're interested in trying Revolution, the mod requires you to own Portal 2 on Steam which, at time of writing, is on sale for £0.85 / $0.99 if you don't already own it. The mod itself is free, and the reviews suggest it's well worth your time.
Other Portal 2 mods worth checking out include this fan-made VR mod which Ian praised for how natural it felt. If you're looking for a head-scratching challenge, there's Portal Reloaded, which adds a third portal and time travel.