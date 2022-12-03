Portal 3 has a "pretty awesome starting point"

Portal writer Erik Wolpaw says he has a "pretty awesome starting point" for the eagerly-anticipated Portal 3.

In an interview with DidYouKnowGaming?, Wolpaw offered some exciting behind-the-scenes secrets from the Portal series, including "tidbits about Wheatley and Cave Johnson, unused lore, an unlikely inspiration from Super Metroid, cut content from Portal 2, and what the future might hold for Portal 3".

Watch on YouTube How Valve found Portal - Here's A Thing.

"Yeah, Jay [Pinkerton] and I have an idea that we think is pretty awesome for what would happen, generally speaking," Wolpaw said (thanks, PC Gamer). "We don't have a script or any details worked out, but we have sort of a starting point that we like a ton.

"So you know, it's good we have this idea but there's a lot left to do. Someone's gotta think up some new portal puzzles! But we do have an actual idea, yes."

Interestingly, he also acknowledged that there isn't a "formal pitch process" at Valve.

"Us having that idea versus actually committing to making a game is a way different thing," said Wolpaw. "It's not unknown, but there's no formal pitch process at Valve either. It's always kind of a grassroots campaign I guess."

As for why Valve struggles to make sequels with the number three in them? Wolpaw said that Valve team members "just keep getting sucked into other stuff. Someday hopefully there will be a 3 of something".

"I don't know, it's almost like the numbering system works against us," Wolpaw joked. "Because we made Half-Life 2, then sorta made a 3, but it was an episode, so maybe that was just the luck of the draw."

Portal 2's director Josh Weier has spoken more about the game's cut content and given background information on why features were cut or how they came to be.

The team that worked on Valve's first-person puzzle adventure masterpiece have openly talked about cut content in the past. At the Games Developer Conference in 2012, writers Erik Wolpaw and Chet Faliszek talked about features that were cut such as Garfield references, multiple endings, and Wheatley's early demise. Later that year at PAX Prime, Wolpaw also revealed Valve had planned to have protagonist Chell marry a turret during the game.