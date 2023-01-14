If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Valve's "entire asset repository" leaks online, including cut content for Team Fortress 2 and Half-Life games

Leaky valve.

Vikki Blake
News by Vikki Blake
Published on
It's good news for Team Fortress 2 fans.

A leaker has uploaded Valve's "entire asset repository" online.

As spotted by PC Gamer, a poster by the name of Leakerwanderer has uploaded asset repositories of Valve games as they were in 2016, including Portal, CS: Source, Team Fortress 2, Day of Defeat: Source, and Half-Life 2: Episodes 1, 2, and Half-Life 2 multiplayer.

Despite being "threatened every time" - although by whom and why, we don't know - Leakerwanderer took to Discord to say that they now "don't care anymore" and uploaded the huge files, which include 61GB of Team Fortress 2 assets alone, including cut and modified content collated over many, many years.

"I don't care anymore," the leaker said on Discord. "I also did my toying around with it for a few years, did not upload because I was threatened every time.

"A real shame. I have no legal binding to these files. Not anymore.

"I have held onto these since 2016. Most of the file dates are from when I moved them after my computer blew up in 2019," they added.

A cursory glance at the communities for these games is both intriguing and confusing right now, not least because some comedians are planting fan-made or fabricated "leaks" in amongst the real stuff, so getting through it all and identifying what's real and what isn't remains a bit of a challenge. It's no doubt an absolute treasure trove for fans, though, especially those in the modding communities.

Oh, and just to be clear: nope, there's nothing about Half-Life 3 in there. Sorry. But expect more revelations as fans pour through the contents over the coming days, weeks, and even months.

Eurogamer.net Merch