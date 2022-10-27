If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Steam's Big Picture mode finally gets its long-promised Steam Deck UI overhaul

Open beta testing now underway.
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales Reporter
Published on

10 years after its introduction, Steam's Big Picture mode has received a long overdue overhaul, with Valve finally making good on last year's promise to replace the ageing UI with its decidedly more modern Steam Deck interface - albeit initially only for testing prior to a general release.

Steam's Big Picture mode first surfaced back in 2012, introducing an optional new UI for Valve's storefront specifically designed for use with televisions and controllers. It's changed in barely noticeable increments since then, lagging far behind Valve's recent major overhaul for Steam's desktop mode, but as of today, it's out with the old and in with the new.

Just as it promised last July, Valve has now replaced the old Big Picture mode with the far more modern UI created for its handheld gaming PC, Steam Deck. "This controller-first interface was designed for Steam Deck in handheld and docked mode," Valve explains, "and is perfect for all the scenarios Big Picture mode currently handles."

Watch on YouTube
Eurogamer Newscast: Will Konami succeed bringing Silent Hill back from the dead?

This new Big Picture mode - which can be tested by anyone opting into the Steam Client beta - features an updated home screen providing easy access to recent games, a new universal search (spanning the library, friends list, and Steam store), a new controller configurator, optimised controller navigation for the store, plus various other interface refinements.

Valve will be gathering feedback on the much-needed Big Picture overhaul as it continues "polishing rough edges". Hopefully it won't be too long before it's ready for its general release.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch