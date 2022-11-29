Nvidia's RTX-enhanced Portal launches next week, and here's how it looks

Nvidia's own souped-up version of Portal will launch next Thursday, 8th December.

This version of Valve's classic first-person puzzler comes crafted by Nvidia's own Lightspeed Studios, and will be released as a free DLC update for existing owners via Steam.

As you'd expect from its name, this version adds ray-tracing, Nvidia DLSS 3, "hand-crafted hi-res physically-based textures" and "enhanced high-poly models evocative of the originals". Here's how it looks in action, compared to the original:

Now you're playing with RTX enabled.

For the recommended performance at 1080p and 60fps, you'll want a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 with DLSS 2, 16GB memory and an Intel i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU.

For the "ultra" performance at 2160p and 60fps, you'll want a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 with DLSS 3, 32GB memory and an Intel i7-12700K or AMD Ryzen 9 5900.

If you want to feel ancient, Portal is now 15 years old.