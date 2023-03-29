Five of The Best: Graffiti

Five of the Best is a weekly series for supporters. It's a series about highlighting some of the features in games that are often overlooked. It's also a series about you having your say, so don't be shy, use the comments below and join in!

Oh and you can find our entire Five of the Best archive elsewhere on the site.

Be gone, drab and dreary walls of plainness, for in your place we shall have walls of kaleidoscopic colour and mystery! It certainly seems like fewer walls are left bare in games now, as though designers know the potential a well-placed tag or slogan can have, either for evoking an overall feeling, or for imparting specific clues. But the question is, which of these do you remember, and why?