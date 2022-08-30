Games with Gold's Xbox 360 games offering ends with Portal 2 in September

Microsoft has announced September's Xbox Games with Gold lineup.

Excellent dungeon crawler Gods Will Fall is available to download on Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S from 1st to 30th September. "Numinous landscapes and skull-rattling combat combine in this leftfield classic," Donlan wrote in Eurogamer's Gods Will Fall review from 2021.

Also on Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S is Double Kick Heroes, a zombie killing combination of shoot 'em-up and rhythm game. That one is available from 16th September to 15th October.

Watch on YouTube Xbox's September 2022 Games with Gold lineup.

Via Backwards Compatibility comes 2006 original Xbox theme park sim Thrillville (1st to 15th September) and September's headline act: Portal 2 (16th to 30th September).

As Microsoft had previously announced, Games with Gold will no longer offer Xbox 360 games as of 1st October.

Microsoft has now "reached the limit of [its] ability" for adding new Xbox 360 games to the service, it explained in July.

That means Portal 2 goes down as the final Xbox 360 game to be offered as part of Games with Gold. It's not a bad way to say goodbye to the catalogue.

(And let's not forget you will also still be able to redownload any Xbox 360 games you had already claimed, as normal.)