If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Games with Gold will stop including Xbox 360 games in October

Out with the old.
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News reporter
Published on

We will no longer be getting any Xbox 360 games included with Games with Gold as of this October.

This is due to the fact that Microsoft has now reached its limits for adding new Xbox 360 games to the service (via Wario64).

Watch on YouTube
Eurogamer Newscast: Is PlayStation Plus Premium a Game Pass killer?

All is not lost though, as we will still be getting the usual monthly offering of Xbox One games.

You will also still be able to redownload any Xbox 360 games you had already claimed, as normal.

Meanwhile, those who use the Games with Gold service can check out our full guide on July's offerings here.

Earlier today, Microsoft also announced its upcoming Xbox Game Pass releases. These include the return of three Yakuza titles, and the family friendly faces of Peppa Pig and Paw Patrol.

For a complete list of everything on this service, see our Xbox Game Pass games list page.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch