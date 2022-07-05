Games with Gold will stop including Xbox 360 games in October

We will no longer be getting any Xbox 360 games included with Games with Gold as of this October.

This is due to the fact that Microsoft has now reached its limits for adding new Xbox 360 games to the service (via Wario64).

All is not lost though, as we will still be getting the usual monthly offering of Xbox One games.

You will also still be able to redownload any Xbox 360 games you had already claimed, as normal.

Meanwhile, those who use the Games with Gold service can check out our full guide on July's offerings here.

Earlier today, Microsoft also announced its upcoming Xbox Game Pass releases. These include the return of three Yakuza titles, and the family friendly faces of Peppa Pig and Paw Patrol.

For a complete list of everything on this service, see our Xbox Game Pass games list page.