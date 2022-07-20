Stray gets off to a pawsome start on Steam

Stray, the adorable game that sees you take on the role of a lovable cat in a cyberpunk world, has been doing very, very, well since its launch. In fact, it has become the biggest PC launch ever for publisher Annapurna Interactive (which I feel should rename itself Anna-purr-na for the occassion).

At the time of writing, there are 34,139 players on Steam making their four-legged way around Stray's environments, with an overall peak of 62,963.

Figures posted by Steam tracker Benji-Sales show a launch far higher than other recent Annapurna titles.

Stray has shattered the concurrent players record for any Annapurna Interactive game on Steam easily becoming its biggest PC launch ever



Top @A_i Peak Concurrent Players

• Stray - 50,555+

• Twelve Minutes - 8,021

• Outer Wilds - 7,936

• Neon White - 3,277

• Journey - 1,757 pic.twitter.com/7RhlAVyWmM — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) July 19, 2022

Meanwhile, over on Twitch, the game currently has 79,200 viewers and 10,000 followers. Turns out, we just can't get enough of that adorable feline content.

Eurogamer gave Stray a Recommended badge earlier this week, with Lottie praising the game's "fantastic cat exploration".

"Stray creates a journey filled with such a sense of exploration, on top of the chance to indulge in as much cat-truction as you like. While doing so, though, it also crafts a touching story about the human desires of those who, at a glance, lack humanity - be it to reunite with a loved one, protect a community or reach the outside world.

"The result is a wonderful mix: a game about the longing for freedom, clever climbing mechanics, and every cat's eternal desire to knock items off shelves."

For those of you among the many that have taken to Stray in the purr-suit of joy, be sure to check out Eurogamer's extensive guides for the game.

