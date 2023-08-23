If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Starfield's live-action tease hopes to sell the fantasy of blowing up rocks in space

Constellation prize.

Live-action Starfield still
Image credit: Bethesda
Victoria Kennedy avatar
Victoria Kennedy
Published on

After much anticipation, Starfeild's release is a mere matter of weeks away. And, in a bid to keep the hype train running, Bethesda has shared an all new live-action trailer for its upcoming space extravaganza.

Revealed as part of Gamescom Opening Night Live, the trailer kicks off with an orchestral version of Elton John's Rocket Man. It then shows a young girl, eyes bright and full of wonder, making her way to the launch pad of an equally bright eyed astronaut. He gives her a Constellation badge, and then blasts off into the atmosphere to deal with space battles, planet exploration and, perhaps, a touch of radioactivity.

It is all rather atmospheric, although I am still hopeful that we will see some more gameplay before the game's final release. You can have a watch of Starfield's live-action trailer in the video below.

Starfield – Official Live Action Trailer.

Starfield is set to launch for everyone on PC and Xbox Series X/S on 6th September. It will be available day one on Game Pass.

As a quick reminder, a decent portion of the game has already leaked online, so if you are keen to avoid any spoilers ahead of Starfield's release, please tread carefully, especially on sites such as X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, Reddit and such.

In the meantime, if you are looking to get as ready as possible before donning your suit and jettisoning off into space, be sure to check out our guide detailing the game's early access release date, times and file sizes here.

