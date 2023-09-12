Starfield "can't shoot" bug can be fixed by using the character creator

It's no secret that Bethesda games have some wobbles here and there, and Starfield is no exception.

Luckily, one of the game's more frustrating bugs - suddenly being unable to fire weapons - has a rather simple fix. All you need do is enter the game's character customisation screen.

Players have been reporting this "can't shoot" issue on reddit and Steam since Starfield was available in early access.

An initial solution looked to have been found from an old Fallout 4 VR thread on Steam, where the same problem could be fixed by using a console command to change the player's sex.

In Starfield, the same command works, but all you need to do to fix the bug is enter the character customisation screen. Using console commands, this can be done by entering 'showlooksmenu player 2'. If you're playing Starfield on console, you can visit an Enhance Clinic for 500 credits to get into the character customisation. You don't actually have to change your appearance, as players have reported that simply entering and exiting customer customisation makes weapons work as intended once again.

The fix also works for other bugs, PC Gamer has reported, where they found it solved an issue where the player's head gets permanently stuck as if they're looking to the left.

It's not an ideal solution, particularly for players on console who potentially will end up having to seek out Enhance Clinics multiple times just to be able to shoot guns, but for now it works I suppose. We've got a roundup of some of Starfield's more humourous bugs, including some rather nosy NPCs and breakdancing space pirates!