Spider-Man 2 developer promises fix for Cuban flag in Miles' home

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 developer Insomniac Games has said it will replace a Cuban flag in Miles Morales' home with the correct Puerto Rican design.

Following the game's release last week, fans have been poring over its details. One such detail was the inclusion of a Cuban flag in Miles' house, as well as various Cuban flags in the surrounding area. However, Miles is not from Cuba. His mother, Rio Morales, is Puerto Rican, and while both flags are similar, the colours are different.

Many noticed this slip-up. Over the weekend, reddit user TheHouselessTurtle shared a screenshot from the game showing the Cuban flag inside Miles' home.

"Can anybody explain why there is a Cuban flag inside and outside of the Miles Morales apartment when he and Rio are Puerto Ricans?" they asked, noting how the Morales' had been proud about their heritage in the previous game.

The same observation also gained traction on X (formerly Twitter), where one user noted that while the flag in Miles' home is Cuban, players can unlock a suit later in the game with the correct Puerto Rican flag.

Thankfully, these comments and concerns have not been missed by Insomniac itself, which acknowledged the error on Friday evening (the same day Spider-Man 2 released).

In a post replying to one player, the studio's community and marketing director James Stevenson said a fix was coming that will replace the Cuban flag with a Puerto Rican flag. Stevenson did not give a timeframe for this fix, but it is good to know that this error is clearly on Insomniac's radar. We will update you when we hear more.

As for the rest of the game, Eurogamer recently awarded Spider-Man 2 an impressive four out of five stars.

"Simple, familiar, and occasionally cluttered as it might all be, it's still brilliant fun," our Chris Tapsell wrote in Eurogamer's Marvel's Spider-Man 2 review. Additionally, you can check out Aoife's impressions in her spoiler-free video review above.