Sony reveals new games for PlayStation Plus catalogue in October

Sony has revealed the next round of games to hit its PlayStation Plus subscription service this October for Premium and Extra subscribers.

The headline addition is Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, the definitive edition version previously remastered for PS4 and PS5.

But Dragon Quest fans will be happy with five games from the series added to PS Plus: Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age, Dragon Quest Builders and its sequel, Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree's Woe and the Blight Below, and Dragon Quest Heroes 2: Explorer's Edition.

Assassin's Creed fans also have lots to play with Assassin's Creed Odyssey (the Greek one), Assassin's Creed Syndicate (the London one), Assassin's Creed 3 (the American one), and Assassin's Creed Chronicles China, India and Russia (the 2.5D ones).

Horror game The Medium arrives in time for Halloween, joined by the dark and twisted Inside, as well as Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker and indie classic Hohokum.

As for other classics joining the service, Yakuza 3, 4, and 5 are on the way, as well as Inside forebear Limbo, Ultra Street Fighter 4 (just as everyone is excited about Street Fighter 6), Castlevania: Lords of Shadow, and Everyday Shooter.

All of these games will be available from 18th October, more details are on the PlayStation Blog.

The full list is below:

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition PS4, PS5

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition PS4

Assassin's Creed Odyssey PS4

Dragon Quest Builders PS4

Dragon Quest Builders 2 PS4

Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree's Woe and the Blight Below PS4

Dragon Quest Heroes II: Explorer's Edition PS4

Inside PS4

The Medium PS5

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker PS4

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China PS4

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India PS4

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia PS4

Assassin's Creed III Remastered PS4

Assassin's Creed Syndicate PS4

Hohokum PS4

Yakuza 3 Remastered PS4

Yakuza 4 Remastered PS4

Yakuza 5 Remastered PS4

Limbo PS3

Ultra Street Fighter IV PS3

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow PS3

Everyday Shooter PS3