Sony reveals new games for PlayStation Plus catalogue in October

Sony reveals new games for PlayStation Plus catalogue in OctoberGrand Theft Auto! Dragon Quest! Assassin's Creed!
Sony has revealed the next round of games to hit its PlayStation Plus subscription service this October for Premium and Extra subscribers.
The headline addition is Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, the definitive edition version previously remastered for PS4 and PS5.
But Dragon Quest fans will be happy with five games from the series added to PS Plus: Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age, Dragon Quest Builders and its sequel, Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree's Woe and the Blight Below, and Dragon Quest Heroes 2: Explorer's Edition.
Assassin's Creed fans also have lots to play with Assassin's Creed Odyssey (the Greek one), Assassin's Creed Syndicate (the London one), Assassin's Creed 3 (the American one), and Assassin's Creed Chronicles China, India and Russia (the 2.5D ones).
Horror game The Medium arrives in time for Halloween, joined by the dark and twisted Inside, as well as Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker and indie classic Hohokum.
As for other classics joining the service, Yakuza 3, 4, and 5 are on the way, as well as Inside forebear Limbo, Ultra Street Fighter 4 (just as everyone is excited about Street Fighter 6), Castlevania: Lords of Shadow, and Everyday Shooter.
Grab your shades (for Vice City), sword (for Dragon Quest XI), and sandals (because sandals are cool... And for Assassin's Creed Odyssey).— PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) October 12, 2022
Why? It's time to find out what's coming to PS Plus Game and Classic Catalogue in October: https://t.co/hCE5JlRQg2 pic.twitter.com/Fr2WY676VT
All of these games will be available from 18th October, more details are on the PlayStation Blog.
The full list is below:
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition PS4, PS5
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition PS4
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey PS4
- Dragon Quest Builders PS4
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 PS4
- Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree's Woe and the Blight Below PS4
- Dragon Quest Heroes II: Explorer's Edition PS4
- Inside PS4
- The Medium PS5
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker PS4
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China PS4
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India PS4
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia PS4
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered PS4
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate PS4
- Hohokum PS4
- Yakuza 3 Remastered PS4
- Yakuza 4 Remastered PS4
- Yakuza 5 Remastered PS4
- Limbo PS3
- Ultra Street Fighter IV PS3
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow PS3
- Everyday Shooter PS3
