Fans think they've found evidence that "some sort of" Dragon Quest announcement is imminent

Eagle-eyed fans reckon they've spotted evidence that "some sort of" Dragon Quest announcement could be on the way.

Square Enix producer and director, Yosuke Saito, took to Twitter/X yesterday to say they'd had a "fun recording session" at work, teasing that they'd tell us more once the news had been finalised and approved by the appropriate channels.

So far, so what, right? Well, the tweet was accompanied by a photo of Saito's script, and whilst they'd obscured two blocks of text on the front page to hide the subject matter, a little of the text behind the front page was legible for those who can read Japanese… and it's a name hidden in plain sight that has made Dragon Quest fans very, very excited.

会社で楽しい収録やったった。



まぁまぁ長かったけどw



まぁまぁ長かったけどw



告知オッケーでたら、またお知らせしまーす‼️ pic.twitter.com/ZFXYekkeRO — 齊藤陽介 Yosuke Saito (@SaitoYosuke_Z) October 27, 2023

Whilst much of this remains speculation and can only be taken with the prerequisite bucket of salt, u/Pavementt thinks they've spotted Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii's name bleeding through the front page, and part of a date: December.

To emphasise the point, Pavementt took the time to darken the image to make the hiragana easier to read, and highlighted the pertinent text for us, too; you can see it for yourself here, or in the thread below:



Whether this pertains to Dragon Quest 12 or the highly-anticipated English-language Dragon Quest 10 nobody's quite sure, but it looks like we only have to wait until December until we learn more. Watch this space...

Earlier this year, Dragon Quest Treasures finally came to PC via Steam, including Steam Deck.

Up until now, this latest instalment of the long-running RPG series – which boasts "improved graphical fidelity and framerate" – had been available exclusively on Nintendo Switch.