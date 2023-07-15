Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Dragon Quest Treasures is now available on Steam

Put your quest foot forward.

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

Dragon Quest Treasures is now available on PC via Steam, including Steam Deck.

Up until now, this latest instalment of the long-running RPG series – which boasts "improved graphical fidelity and framerate" – had been available exclusively on Nintendo Steam.

Check out the action in the newly-released trailer below:

DRAGON QUEST TREASURES | PC Trailer

"Join Erik and Mia on their quest to hunt for the legendary Dragonstones. Their treasure-hunting abilities will be put to the test as they recruit friendly monsters, defend their haul from plunderers, and explore the floating islands of Draconia," teases the video description.

Pick up the newly-minted PC release before 28th July and you'll secure a handful of additional goodies, including 10 additional Chimaera Wing, which returns you to the base immediately without losing any treasure, 15 Better buddy Bullets, which increase the likelihood of a monster wanting to join your squad, and 15 Fullheal Pellets which do exactly what they say on the tin and fully restore the HP of an ally.

The Digital Deluxe Edition, on the other hand, includes the full game download of Dragon Quest Treasures, three monster allies – Great Sabrecat, Ruby Golem and Icy Dragling – as well as batches of Bestest Buddy Bullets and Omniheal Bombs.

Topics in this article

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
