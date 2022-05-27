Here's a fresh look at Dragon Quest Treasures

A teaser trailer for a new Dragon Quest game has been released, with more information due next month.

Dragon Quest Treasures doesn't yet have an announced platform or release date, but Erik and Mia from Dragon Quest 11 will be the lead characters.

The trailer promises "two wide-eyed young heroes", "a new world to discover", and "one tremendous treasure hunt". Check it out below.

The game was previously announced last year at the Dragon Quest 35th anniversary livestream.

Also announced there was Dragon Quest 12, which will be the first mainline game in the series since 2017.

There's also a HD-2D remake of Dragon Quest 3 on the way.

In the meantime, Dragon Quest 11 is available on Xbox Game Pass.