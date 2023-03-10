If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

50 Cent TV series named Vice City, but unrelated to GTA

Despite posting iconic logo.

50 Cent in Starz' Power.
Rapper and producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is developing a TV series named Vice City, a new report has confirmed - but it is nothing to do with Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto.

Jackson set tongues wagging last week when he posted the familiar neon-pink logo for Rockstar's Vice City on Instagram and cryptically claimed that "this shit bigger than Power" - a reference to his previous hit TV show.

That post was later taken down by Jackson, and we now have official word via Deadline that the project simply shares a name with Rockstar's much-loved GTA entry.

Watch on YouTube
Watch Eurogamer's Ian Higton play Grand Theft Auto 5 in VR.

Jackson's Vice City (reportedly still a working title, perhaps pending copyright approval) will focus on a trio of former soldiers who return home to Miami in the mid-80s after being involved in the infamous Iran Contra scandal.

"The three friends partner with a mysterious Colombian immigrant, uniting their financial needs and criminal ambitions to form a heist crew," Deadline's description reads. "Fueled by the need for American green, they traverse a violent and dangerous path in pursuit of the American Dream."

Hey, that doesn't sound too dissimilar from a GTA project after all?

Jackson's G-Unit Film and Television production company is partnering with Lionsgate and Paramount on the project, alongside the writers of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and John Wick director Chad Stahelski as executive producer.

Rockstar has always remained hesitant about any kind of Grand Theft Auto adaptation - and it rejected a GTA film pitch starring Eminem around 20 years ago. The wait for a GTA adaptation continues.

