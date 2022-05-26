Goodfellas and GTA: Vice City star Ray Liotta has died

Legendary actor Ray Liotta, who made a memorable impact on the world of gaming as the voice of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City protagonist Tommy Vercetti in 2002, has died aged 67.

Although Liotta only ever starred in one other game - Call of Duty: Black Ops 2's DLC pack Mob of the Dead in 2013 - the actor had a long, enormously prolific career in both film and television, appearing in wide variety of productions, ranging from beloved baseball movie Field of Dreams to ER, and, more recently, Apple's psychological thriller Black Bird.

Arguably his most iconic role, though, remains his 1990 breakthrough performance in Martin Scorsese's movie classic Goodfellas, where he starred as real-life mobster Henry Hill alongside the likes of Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci.

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - Anniversary Trailer.

It would be 12 years later that Liotta made his video game debut as Tommy Vercetti in Rockstar's much-loved Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, where his turn as an 80s mobster saw him lend his vocal talents to a star-studded cast including Burt Reynolds, Dennis Hopper, and Debbie Harry.

Deadline reports Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming for his next movie, Dangerous Waters. He's survived by daughter Karsen and fiance Jacy Nittolo.