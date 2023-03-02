50 Cent sets tongues wagging with Vice City tease

Rapper and TV producer Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson has sparked speculation he is involved in a Vice City-related Grand Theft Auto project, following a cryptic tease posted to his Instagram.

"I will explain this later," he wrote, alongside an image of a neon pink Vice City logo. "This shit bigger than POWER trust me."

While best known for his career in music, Jackson has found further fame in recent years with the hugely-successful Power, the crime drama TV series which he starred in and executive produced.

Watch on YouTube Watch Ian play GTA 5 in VR.

Power wrapped its final season in 2020, but it has been followed by a string of spin-offs - one of which focused solely on Jackson's character in the series.

Jackson's post - and mention that whatever this is, it's bigger than his previous TV project - has got tongues wagging that he is teasing a new Vice City-centric Grand Theft Auto TV show.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Other speculation has centred around Jackson simply being a part of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6, which through leaks and various reports is known to be set in a modern day version of Rockstar's infamous Vice City, which is itself a fictional version of Miami.

In the past, Rockstar has been hesitant about creating any kind of Grand Theft Auto adaptation - and famously once rejected a GTA film pitch starring Eminem.

But that was nearly 20 years ago and, perhaps, times have now changed in an era where The Last of Us is one of the biggest TV series on the planet. Either way, Jackson, with his work on Power, would seem a very natural fit.

Jackson is no stranger to the world of video games, either - having infamously starred in the 2009 game 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand.

So, when Jackson says he'll explain this all later, how much later will we need to wait? Well, we're not expecting Grand Theft Auto 6 for at least a couple more years.