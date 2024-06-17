GTA trilogy reaches 30m downloads on Netflix

Recent data states Rockstar's GTA trilogy has hit a combined total of over 30m downloads on Netflix.

Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas made their way onto the service in December, following earlier reports that Netflix had been in talks with Rockstar to licence a GTA game as part of an attempt to introduce "higher-end" titles to its mobile-focused gaming catalogue.

In January, it was subsequently reported that the arrival of these three games had given a boost to Netflix's gaming endeavours, with monthly mobile game downloads nearly tripling to 28m in the December. 18m of these downloads were a combination of San Andreas, Vice City, and GTA 3.

Now, several months down the road, that number has increased to over 30m Netflix downloads for the GTA games. According to Appmagic data compiled by mobilegamer.biz, San Andreas has had 20.5m downloads to date, Vice City has had 6.5m and GTA 3 has had 3.3m.

The majority of these GTA downloads have been on Apple devices. Meanwhile, most of the downloads were from the US.

As the publication notes, this means GTA is the biggest game series released through Netflix to date.

Image credit: Rockstar

Rockstar's GTA series remains one of the most prominent in the industry today. Back in May, it was announced the studio's seemingly evergreen GTA 5 has now sold over 200m copies. Meanwhile, when Rockstar revealed its first trailer for GTA 6 towards the end of last year, it quickly broke YouTube records, becoming the most viewed video in 24 hours (that wasn't a music video), hitting an astonishing 90m in its first day.

GTA 6 is set to release on consoles during the autumn next year - a launch window publisher Take-Two has said it is "highly confident" in.

I do wonder whatever happened to that GTA San Andreas VR port that was announced ages ago...?