Sony releases first PS5 bundle with Horizon Forbidden West

Sony has released its first PlayStation 5 bundle that includes Horizon Forbidden West.

The bundle has been spotted across UK stores - though of course it's mostly sold out.

Released earlier this year, Horizon Forbidden West is Sony's current premiere title for the console, though it was somewhat overshadowed by the release of Elden Ring a week later. This bundle should help to boost the game's profile.

As our deals page reported, the bundle costs around £500 for both the standard disc console and a digital copy of the game (it's less for the disc-only console).

The bundle represents about a £20 saving: you're paying around £50 for the game, which is available on the PSN Store for around £70.

That said, the PS4 version of the game is available for less and comes with a free upgrade to the PS5 version - so is this really that much of a saving?

Sony was already a little cheeky with the pricing at the game's release.

As Twitter user Wario 64 spotted, the bundle is also available in the US.

Not available yet, but PS Direct has listed PS5 Horizon Forbidden West bundles (disc and digital) https://t.co/bJGT9wWFVc



Register for an opportunity to purchase PS5 from PS Direct https://t.co/8kUXwTYEqM pic.twitter.com/p9fvpCjVJR — Wario64 (@Wario64) May 18, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Sony has quietly released the bundle, likely due to ongoing stock shortages.

Once you've got a console though, there will be plenty of games to play via PS Plus - or you could deck it out in new colours.