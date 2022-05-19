If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sony releases first PS5 bundle with Horizon Forbidden West

Not Aloy cheaper.
Ed Nightingale
Sony has released its first PlayStation 5 bundle that includes Horizon Forbidden West.

The bundle has been spotted across UK stores - though of course it's mostly sold out.

Released earlier this year, Horizon Forbidden West is Sony's current premiere title for the console, though it was somewhat overshadowed by the release of Elden Ring a week later. This bundle should help to boost the game's profile.

As our deals page reported, the bundle costs around £500 for both the standard disc console and a digital copy of the game (it's less for the disc-only console).

The bundle represents about a £20 saving: you're paying around £50 for the game, which is available on the PSN Store for around £70.

That said, the PS4 version of the game is available for less and comes with a free upgrade to the PS5 version - so is this really that much of a saving?

Sony was already a little cheeky with the pricing at the game's release.

As Twitter user Wario 64 spotted, the bundle is also available in the US.

Sony has quietly released the bundle, likely due to ongoing stock shortages.

Once you've got a console though, there will be plenty of games to play via PS Plus - or you could deck it out in new colours.

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

