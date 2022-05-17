PlayStation 5 covers will soon come in pink, purple, and blue

PlayStation 5 covers will soon come in pink, purple, and blueBisexual pride.
Bored with your plain old white PS5? Sony is now adding new coloured console covers in pink, purple, and blue.
Actually, that's Nova Pink, Galactic Purple, and Starlight Blue to be precise.
Black (Midnight Black) and Red (Cosmic Red) console covers are already available, priced £44.99.
The console covers will match controllers in the same colours already available, priced £64.99 each. That's a fiver more expensive than the basic white.
The covers will be released on 17th June, via the PlayStation Direct store first.
🌠 Starlight Blue— PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) May 17, 2022
🌌 Galactic Purple
🌸 Nova Pink
Three gorgeous new PS5 Console Covers are available first via https://t.co/T8YqRO2zB8 from June 17th. Which are you choosing? 👀 pic.twitter.com/rqElNy2pEK
If you're yet to get the PS5 console itself, then check out our deals page.
And once you've got that, peruse the new list of games coming to Sony's revamped PS Plus subscription.
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.