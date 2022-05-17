If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

PlayStation 5 covers will soon come in pink, purple, and blue

Bisexual pride.
News by Ed Nightingale
Bored with your plain old white PS5? Sony is now adding new coloured console covers in pink, purple, and blue.

Actually, that's Nova Pink, Galactic Purple, and Starlight Blue to be precise.

Black (Midnight Black) and Red (Cosmic Red) console covers are already available, priced £44.99.

The console covers will match controllers in the same colours already available, priced £64.99 each. That's a fiver more expensive than the basic white.

The covers will be released on 17th June, via the PlayStation Direct store first.

