PS5 bundles with Horizon Forbidden West are available at Argos

PS5 consoles are beginning to stay in stock for far longer across UK retailers, and are now also coming bundled with Horizon Forbidden West.

This morning, Argos went live with both the standard disc and digital PS5 consoles with Horizon Forbidden West, and it seems they are still in stock at the time of writing.

It's a great sign for the longevity of the console staying in stock that bundles like these are appearing now, and it also saves you some money when you buy it. The retail price of the Standard and Digital PS5 consoles are £449 and £359 respectively, so you're paying £50 to get Horizon Forbidden West which costs £69.99 on the PlayStation Store, saving you £20.

Both versions of the bundle come with a digital download copy of Horizon Forbidden West, so you'll need to redeem the included game voucher code and download it once you're connected to the internet. The bundle isn't in stock everyhwere so make sure to put in your postcode to check that the bundle you want is available to pickup at a store near to you, or see if it's available to be delivered.

The Playstation 5 consoles are really powerful, and are a huge step-up from a PS4 or Xbox one, with 4K HDR thanks to HDMI 2.1, and are able to play games at 120Hz. Horizon Forbidden West is also the perfect game to test the power of the consoles, as Eurgogamer's Malindy Hetfeld described it in their review as'a game that exists to be looked at.'

