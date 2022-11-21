Sony Honda electric cars may incorporate PlayStation 5

Sony and Honda are joining forces on new electric vehicles that could incorporate PlayStation 5 consoles.

Sony Honda Mobility was established in September and plans to build electric vehicles with entertainment like music, movies, and the PlayStation 5 in mind.

"Sony has content, services and entertainment technologies that move people. We are adapting these assets to mobility, and this is our strength against Tesla," president Izumi Kawanishi told the Financial Times (thanks TheGamer).

Yasuhide Mizuno, who previously headed up Honda cars, said the joint venture will put content first, with the aim to release its first car model in North America by 2025.

"To enjoy the space in your car, you have to make it a space where you don't need to drive. The solution for this is autonomous driving," said Kawanishi, admitting this will take time to evolve.

Adding a PS5 to vehicles is "technologically possible", continued Kawanishi. Added Mizuno: "We will develop a car as hardware that will cater to the entertainment and network we would like to offer". Gran Turismo or WipEout in an actual car anyone?

The addition of gaming will set Sony Honda Mobility vehicles apart from key rival Tesla.

BMW is also adding casual gaming to its vehicles from next year, in a collaboration with AirConsole.

Immortality creator Sam Barlow recently revealed Tesla was interested in adding previous game Her Story to its vehicles, in return for "exposure".