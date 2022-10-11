Casual games will be playable on a BMW next year

You'll soon be able to play games in a BMW car using your phone.

BMW Group has partnered with AirConsole to offer casual gaming in its vehicles in 2023.

The games are run directly on the vehicle entertainment system on its curved display and are controlled using smartphones connected by scanning a QR code.

AirConsole has a library of over 180 casual games and connects to PCs as well as Android, Google and Amazon Fire TVs.

Presumably games won't be playable while vehicles are in motion.

"With AirConsole we will leverage innovative technologies combined with a broad variety of fun and multiplayer games. This will make every waiting situation inside the vehicle, such as charging, an enjoyable moment," said Stephan Durach - senior vice president BMW Group Connected Company Development.

Anthony Cliquot, CEO of AirConsole developer N-Dream, added: "We are extremely proud to spearhead gaming inside vehicles with BMW and are excited to create new games for in-car entertainment. Our ingenious architecture coupled with the ease of access of our platform will change the way people get entertained in their vehicles."

So if you want to play some sort of Mario Kart clone using your phone while in a car, soon you'll be able to. Just not while driving.