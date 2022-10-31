Sam Barlow was offered "exposure" to put Her Story in a Tesla"One of the sillier ideas I’ve heard".
Immortality and Her Story developer Sam Barlow has said he was asked by Tesla to put his game in a car for the exposure.
Last week, Tesla owner Elon Musk bought Twitter and now, as The Verge reported, the social media platform plans to charge users $20 each month for verification.
In the wake of this, Barlow had his own story to tell about Tesla.
"Tesla once reached out to ask to put Her Story in a car. I asked how much they would pay for the licence and to cover the engineering work - they suggested zero, that I consider the exposure I would get," he said.
"Her Story in a car remains one of the sillier ideas I've heard," he added.
Untitled Goose Game developer Cabel Sasser responded to Barlow, saying "same re: Goose", to which Barlow replied jokingly "'Horrific self driving vehicle crash. Police suspect mischievous goose'".
Earlier this month, BMW announced a partnership with AirConsole to add casual games to its vehicles, though it specifies this is for "every waiting situation inside the vehicle".
Still, adding video games of any kind to a vehicle doesn't seem like the best idea.
Barlow's Immortality was released back in August, which we gave a Recommended badge to. "Sam Barlow's epic mystery of self-reference and cinema is an elaborate, ingenious enigma - one that would be even better if it didn't want to be solved," reads our Immortality review.
