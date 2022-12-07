Sony holding free PlayStation Plus online multiplayer weekend starting Saturday

Sony is giving players the opportunity to try out the online multiplayer portion of its PlayStation Plus subscription service for free this weekend, starting on Saturday, 10th December.

That means anyone can put PlayStation 4 and 5's online multiplayer through its paces - teaming up with friends, strangers, or other non-specific entities across all multiplayer-supporting games - between 10th-11th December without needing to cough up the usual fee.

The requirements to particpate are fairly obvious: players will need to register a PSN account, will need an active internet connection, and will need access to a game that supports online play. Why not, for instance, give Elden Ring's new PvP-focused Colosseum update a try?

Watch on YouTube Why is Sony worried about Call of Duty on PlayStation 6?

PlayStation Plus, of course, ordinarily costs between £6.99 and £13.49 a month (with discounts for quarterly or yearly subscriptions) depending which tier of the revamped service you opt for.

Sony recently confirmed PlayStation Plus members will get Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant, and Divine Knockout: Founder's Edition as part of their subscriptions in December.

It also recently revealed PlayStation Plus subscribers have fallen by two million over the past year, despite the company's big summer revamp and new pricing tiers.