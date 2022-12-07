If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sony holding free PlayStation Plus online multiplayer weekend starting Saturday

Play for two days without a subscription.
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales Reporter
Published on

Sony is giving players the opportunity to try out the online multiplayer portion of its PlayStation Plus subscription service for free this weekend, starting on Saturday, 10th December.

That means anyone can put PlayStation 4 and 5's online multiplayer through its paces - teaming up with friends, strangers, or other non-specific entities across all multiplayer-supporting games - between 10th-11th December without needing to cough up the usual fee.

The requirements to particpate are fairly obvious: players will need to register a PSN account, will need an active internet connection, and will need access to a game that supports online play. Why not, for instance, give Elden Ring's new PvP-focused Colosseum update a try?

Watch on YouTube
Why is Sony worried about Call of Duty on PlayStation 6?

PlayStation Plus, of course, ordinarily costs between £6.99 and £13.49 a month (with discounts for quarterly or yearly subscriptions) depending which tier of the revamped service you opt for.

Sony recently confirmed PlayStation Plus members will get Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant, and Divine Knockout: Founder's Edition as part of their subscriptions in December.

It also recently revealed PlayStation Plus subscribers have fallen by two million over the past year, despite the company's big summer revamp and new pricing tiers.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch