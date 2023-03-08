Sons of the Forest weapon locations and best weapons explained

There are lots of weapons in Sons of the Forest, including guns, and various melee and ranged weapons used for killing enemies and hunting animals.

Most of these weapons are found in set areas, but you have to craft a few as well. To find all weapons in Sons of the Forest you will need to have specific items, like the Shovel and various Keycards.

Not all weapons are as useful as others, so we've listed the best weapons below, along with all weapon locations, and every crafted weapon recipe. You can also jump to a specific weapon location if you would like more details on how to get it, or visit our dedicated axe locations page.

13 Beginners' Sons Of The Forest Tips - SONS OF THE FOREST BEGINNERS' GUIDE.

Sons of the Forest best weapons explained

There are currently 16 weapons to find in Sons of the Forest:

Compound Bow

Crossbow

Electric Chainsaw

Firefighter Axe

Guitar

Katana

Machete

Modern Axe

Pistol

Putter

Revolver

Shotgun

Slingshot

Stun Baton

Stun Gun

Tactical Axe

There are also three craftable weapons:

Crafted Bow

Crafted Club

Crafted Spear

You can also pick up explosives like Timed Bombs, and make Molotov Cocktails, but we've not listed them above. However, it is worth knowing that they are most effective for taking on mobs of enemies.

Of the 19 weapons listed above, we consider the Compound Bow, Crafted Spear, Katana, and Shotgun to be the best weapons in Sons of the Forest, and here's why:

Compound Bow

As the Compound Bow can take different arrow types, some of which can be printed, and can one-shot almost anything if you land a headshot, we consider it one of the best weapons in Sons of the Forest.

It's best when against medium to long range enemies, so you should hotkey a strong melee weapon to switch to if an enemy gets too close.

Crafted Spear

The Crafted Spear is one of the easiest weapons to get, as you only need some sticks, duct tape, and a knife to make it. It may not be the most powerful weapon available, but it holds its own in combat, and can be used at close or long range, making it great against many different types of enemies.

You can also use the Spear to hunt animals if you need meet, or a hide for the Hide Armor.

Katana

Even though it's bad at blocking, we think the Katana is the best melee weapon in Sons of the forest because of how powerful and speedy it is. It's perfect for chopping off limbs (whether the person is alive or dead), and its power is increased even more by raising your Strength stat.

With enough Strength, you can even take on armoured enemies with ease.

Shotgun

The Shotgun might very well be the best weapon in Sons of the Forest overall, but you have to watch how much ammo you have.

It's incredibly powerful at close to medium range, making it perfect for stressful combat scenarios. Just make sure you conserve your ammo for when you really need it, as there are other weapons, like the Pistol, or Crafted Spear, that can be used instead of the Shotgun in easier fights.

As of time of writing, if you give a weapon to Virginia, she actually has unlimited ammo, so you might want to consider handing the Shotgun to her instead.

Sons of the Forest crafted weapon recipes

Here's how to make the Crafted Bow, Club, and Spear in Sons of the Forest:

Weapon Crafting Materials Crafted Bow x1 Duct Tape

x1 Rope

x2 Stick Crafted Club x1 Rope

x1 Skull

x1 Stick Crafted Spear x1 Duct Tape

x2 Stick

x1 Utility Knife

Once you have the necessary materials, open your inventory with 'I', then combine them to make the weapon you want.

For a full list of everything you can craft, check out our crafting and building page.

Sons of the Forest all weapon locations

We have more specific details below, but at a glance, here's where to find all weapons in Sons of the Forest:

You can't get all these weapons right from the start, so in alphabetical order, we've explained how to get every weapon in Sons of the Forest below. We've excluded the axes, as we have a dedicated axe locations page.

We can help you survive the island with our pages on how to get the shovel, every weapon, keycard, armor, and axe location, how to get the Rope Gun and Rope, and where to find water. Don't forget to learn how to build and craft!

Sons of the Forest Compound Bow location

The Compound Bow is located in a bunker marked by a green circle in your GPS Locator in the southwestern area of the map - which means you need the Shovel to dig up the muddy area to access the bunker.

Once you're in the bunker, go through the first door on your right. The Compound Bow is found next to a dead body in the bathroom, past the 3D Printer and bed.

Make sure you pick up the silencer on the same desk as the 3D Printer while you're here.

Sons of the Forest Crossbow location

You'll need to get the Maintenance Keycard first to get the Crossbow, which requires you to use the shovel.

Once you have the Maintenance Keycard, head to a cave on the northwestern side of the island, marked with a green circle on your GPS Locator. It's just north of the large lake close to the beach. You'll know it's the right area when you see two golf carts with vines on them.

You'll have to go down the hatch inside the cave, then use your Maintenance Keycard on the blue card reader beside the shelves.

The Crossbow is near a dead body between the plant shelves, before the flooded section.

Sons of the Forest Electric Chainsaw location

You'll find the Electric Chainsaw in the same area you get the Guitar in, but you will need the Maintenance Keycard to open the way to both weapons.

The Electric Chainsaw is located in a bunker marked by a green circle on your GPS Locator in the western area of the island, close to the beach, just northwest of the lake that has five rivers running into it.

Use your Maintenance Keycard to gain entry to a gym, then take the first left and go through the spa area, and up one of the staircases in the dining room.

Use your Maintenance Keycard on the door to the right of the water, before you enter the nightclub, then take the first left in this room to find a small movie theatre with bean bags.

The Electric Chainsaw is lodged in the dead body sitting on a bean bag at the front of the theatre.

Sons of the Forest Guitar location

The Guitar is found in the same area you get the Electric Chainsaw in, but you will need the Maintenance Keycard to open the way to both weapons.

The Guitar is located in a bunker marked by a green circle on your GPS Locator in the western area of the island, close to the beach, just northwest of the lake that has five rivers running into it.

Use your Maintenance Keycard to gain entry to a gym, then take the first left and go through the spa area, and up one of the staircases in the dining room.

Keep going forward past the water and you'll find a nightclub. The Guitar is found on the bar, left of the dance floor.

Sons of the Forest Katana location

The Katana is located on the second floor of a bunker on the southeastern side of the map.

You need the Maintenance Keycard to go through a locked door near the entrance, then go down the stairs and through the door on the left to trigger a cutscene.

After that, head down to the second floor, then enter the second room on your right. Inside, you'll find the Katana displayed in the middle of the room.

The floor above also has a Pistol if you need one, and the next room on your right contains the Golden Armor that you need for story purposes, so you should pick it up while you're here.

Sons of the Forest Machete location

The Machete is located in a deflated raft on the northern beach, just east of the cave where you get the Rebreather.

Sons of the Forest Pistol locations

We've actually come across two Pistol locations:

Pistol location 1

This Pistol is located in an inflatable raft off the western coast. It's marked on your GPS Locator by a purple symbol.

Be careful when swimming to the raft, as there's a shark in the area, and it will attack you, even when playing on Peaceful Mode.

Pistol location 2

This Pistol requires more steps to get, so we only recommend getting it if you missed the first location and find yourself near the area with the Maintenance Keycard in your inventory.

The second pistol is located inside the same bunker as the Katana, Putter, and the Golden Armor, on the floor above them. It's right beside a dead body and redacted file on the ground.

Sons of the Forest Putter location

You need the Maintenance Keycard to get the Putter.

The Putter is located in a bunker marked by a green circle on the southeastern side of the island. The same place you get the Golden Armor.

Use the Maintenance Keycard to go through a locked door near the entrance, then go down the stairs and through the door on the left to trigger a cutscene.

After the cutscene, walk out of the room and then take the second door on your right. The Putter is inside a dead body on the sofa. You'll find some golf balls scattered about the room too.

There's also a 3D Printer in this room that you can use to make items like a flask to get water, or Tech Mesh to make Tech Armor, and Grapple Hooks to make zipline rope.

Sons of the Forest Revolver location

You'll need the Shovel to get the Revolver.

When you have the Shovel, go to the green circle in the northeastern area of the island to find the Revolver in an underground bunker.

Use the shovel on the mud patch beside the surveying equipment to unearth the bunker, then go down the ladder. The Revolver is on the floor beside a dead body.

Sons of the Forest Shotgun location

You need to get the Shovel first to acquire the Shotgun.

The Shotgun is located in the grave marked by a purple symbol on your GPS Locator in the northwestern area of the island.

Use your Shovel to dig under the wooden cross and you'll eventually unearth the Shotgun, as well as another GPS Locator.

Sons of the Forest Slingshot location

The Slingshot is located just outside the cave that leads to the shovel, in the western side of the island, just east of the large lake that has five rivers flowing into it.

You'll see some burnt bodies on spikes - one of these contains the Slingshot.

Sons of the Forest Stun Baton location

The Stun Baton is just outside the cave where you get the Rope Gun, on the west side of the island.

Follow the river to a small waterfall here to locate the Stun Baton in the pile of skulls.

Sons of the Forest Stun Gun location

The Stun Gun is located in inside the northern coastal cave, the same one that contains the Rebreather.

You'll get to a fork at the back of the cave. Turn right to get the Stun Gun, which is on a hanging corpse.

Have fun with all the weapons in Sons of the Forest!