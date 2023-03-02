It might not look like much, but the shovel in Sons of the Forest is one of the most important items in the game.

Although surviving is your main goal, you will have to explore the island searching for ways of completing the game’s main quest. Part of the process of progressing in the story is tied to finding certain pieces of equipment which allow you to explore different areas on the island.

And to help you to finish the game, we’ve detailed in this article how to get the shovel in Sons of the Forest.

The shovel in Sons of the Forest explained In Sons of the Forest, guns and bullets are extremely important to help you survive, but without certain items such as the shovel you won’t progress in the game. Having the shovel allows you to find not only consumables or coins, but also the entrance to some caverns or installations that can’t be accessed without it. More specifically, in case you are looking for the Maintenance keycard, you will need to get the shovel first. There are a total of three keycards in the game that are needed to finish Sons of the Forest. The facility where the Maintenance keycard can only be found with the shovel.

How to get the Rope Gun and Rebreather in Sons of the Forest Now, before jumping straight into getting the shovel, there are a couple of places you must visit in order to find the Rope Gun and the Rebreather. You won’t be able to access the location where the shovel is without both items. First, the Rope Gun is in a cave west of the central snowy region. Although it’s quite difficult to get lost in this cavern, you will have to deal with a considerable amount of mutants in your way. Once you pass a Sluggy that is blocking your path, keep going straight until you’re in a narrow tunnel that leads you to a steep path that will eventually end up forking. Follow the left path and keep forward to find the Rope Gun in a black box. Your next step is to go look for the Rebreather. Go north from where you found the Rope Gun. The entrance to the cave you are looking for is close to the beach. Just like the previous place, getting lost in it is pretty unlikely, since most of the time you are just walking straight ahead. Keep going forward until you are in an area with many mutants and a light source pointing to a path on the right. At this moment, go left where there is a trail of orange jackets. If you keep going straight, you will eventually find a room with a big water area where there is a shark. The Rebreather is at the end of this room.