Sons of the Forest armor locations, recipes, and how to get Golden Armor

There are different types of armor in Sons of the Forest, with some offering more protection, while others increase your stealth capabilities.

Additionally, the Golden Armor provides the best protection against demons in Sons of the Forest, but is only really useful for story content.

Whether you need more protection, stealth, or want to see more of the island's creepy lore, we've detailed all armor locations and recipes below, including how to get the Golden Armor.

Sons of the Forest best armor explained

The armor you should equip depends on what type of combat situation you plan on engaging in.

The best armor in Sons of the Forest for its protection against cannibals is the Tech Armor, whereas the best armor for stealth is the Leaf Armor. However, they both have their downsides, with the Tech Armor costing Printer Resin to make each piece, and Leaf Armor offering awful protection.

Due to these flaws, you might not necessarily want to use Tech Armor for protection, or Leaf Armor for all your stealth needs. As a middle ground, Creepy Armor is more suited for damage protection, as you can get more pieces by killing cannibals.

Then for stealth, you might want to consider using the Bone Armor instead. It still provides you with a stealth bonus, but offers a lot more protection, helping you survive if you happen to get spotted by an enemy.

As for Hide Armor, it's a fantastic set that can tide you over until you get either Creepy Armor, or Tech Armor.

Lastly, we don't recommend equipping the Golden Armor unless you're up against demons, as that's all it's good for. This is needed for story purposes, but as of time of writing, it's not required to explore any other parts of the island.

Sons of the Forest Golden Armor location

The Golden Armor is located on the second floor of a bunker on the southeastern side of the map.

You need the VIP Keycard to go through a locked door near the entrance, then go down the stairs and through the door on the left to trigger a cutscene.

After that, head down to the second floor, then enter the third room on your right. You'll know it's the correct one when you see slime outside of it.

You'll find the Golden Armor on the sofa in this room, but you'll need to go further down into the morgue to pick up the Golden Mask found on top of a dead body.

How to get Creepy Armor in Sons of the Forest

Creepy Armor is located on cannibal enemies, so you need to kill them to pick up Creepy Armor pieces.

Cannibals are often found in caves, or at cannibal camps. Caves are marked on your GPS Locator, but cannibal camps aren't.

If you are searching for the Creepy Armor in caves, we suggest bringing explosives, as it's easier to kill a lot of enemies grouped together this way. You should also make sure you have good protection, like a gun or bow, and another armor set, like Tech or Hide if you can.

Before taking on cannibals, it's always best to save your game beforehand, and if they kill you, you can try taking them on again without losing a lot of progress.

How to get Tech Armor in Sons of the Forest

To get Tech Armor in Sons of the Forest, you have to craft it.

Here's what you need to craft a Tech Armor piece:

x1 Battery

x1 Circuit board

x1 Duct tape

x1 Tech mesh

x1 Wire

Batteries, circuit boards, duct tape, and wire are all found in random containers, or as loot inside of bunkers, and more rarely in caves.

The only way to get tech mech is to use a 3D Printer, and it costs 250ml of Printer Resin.

There are other 3D Printer locations, but we found one easily in a bunker on the west side, just northwest of the lake that has five rivers running into it.

Once you have all of the resources needed to get Tech Armor, open your inventory with 'I', and place them all on the crafting section, then make a Tech Armor piece.

How to get Leaf Armor in Sons of the Forest

You also have to craft to get Leaf Armor in Sons of the Forest, but it's the easiest armor to make.

All you need to craft Leaf Armor is:

x1 Cloth

x10 Leaf

Cloth is found in places people used to be, like camps and bunkers, and you can get leaves by using your axe on the various foliage found all over the island.

How to get Bone Armor in Sons of the Forest

Like most of the sets, Bone Armor is also crafted.

Here's what you need to make Bone Armor in Sons of the Forest:

x4 Bone

x1 Duct tape

x1 Rope

We've got a full explainer on how to get rope, but in general, it will be in places where people used to be like bunkers, camps, and caves. You can also find it in random containers and at cannibal camps.

Duct tape is also found in these locations, but we've come across it more by searching containers.

Bones are sometimes found in caves, or by dead bodies, but the most consistent way to get bones is by burning dead bodies.

How to get Hide Armor in Sons of the Forest

Lastly, we have the Hide Armor, and it's also obtained by crafting.

All you need to make Hide Armor is:

x1 Hide

x1 Cloth

Cloth is found in places people used to be, like camps and bunkers, but you'll have to kill and skin an animal to get a hide. Using weapons like a bow or a spear can help you with hunting wildlife if you want to conserve ammo.

Good luck surviving in Sons of the Forest!